Kwena Maphaka makes his debut in the SA vs WI 1st T20I; becomes the youngest debutant for South Africa

South Africa's young pace sensation Kwena Maphaka received his first cap in T20 Internationals and made his debut against West Indies in the first T20I. The match is being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tauroba, Trinidad.

At 18 years and 137 days, Maphaka becomes the youngest-ever player to make his international debut for South Africa. Previously, this record was held by Victor Mpitsang, who made his ODI debut for the Proteas at 18 years and 314 days. Mpitsang went on to win another ODI cap, with a total of two ODI appearances to his name for the Proteas.

Kwena Maphaka was seen playing for South Africa Under-19 earlier this year. The left-arm pacer impressed everyone, picking up 21 wickets in six matches in the U-19 World Cup. This prompted 5-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, to place their faith in the youngster and rope him in as a replacement for the injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

Maphaka had a nightmarish introduction to IPL cricket. Making his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 18-year-old conceded 66 runs in his four overs as SRH plundered 277 runs in their 20 overs. He played another game against Rajasthan Royals, where he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal to pick up his first IPL wicket.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in the WI vs SA 2024 1st T20I

West Indies last played against South Africa in a T20I at the ICC Men's T20 World Cip (File image via Getty)

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell made the right call at the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I. Here is what he said at the toss:

"We will field first, it looks like a good surface and with rain around it is always good to have a bowl first. Was a bit disappointing not to have gone all the way in the World Cup. We are going in with 6 batters, 2 spinners, two fast bowlers and Romario Shepherd as the all-rounder."

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram added that with a bit of rain around, he would have liked to bowl first as well. As he was speaking to the presenter, rain came down hard, because of which the start of the match was delayed. The match has now started and South Africa are 9-1 after 2 overs with Reeza Hendricks and Markram batting.

