Kyle Verreynne slams match-winning boundary off Mitchell Starc as South Africa script history by beating Australia by 5 wkts in WTC 2025 final [Watch]

Kyle Verreynne slammed a boundary off Mitchell Starc to take his team over the line on Day 4 of the WTC 2025 final as South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win their second ICC trophy at Lord’s in London on Saturday, June 14. The right-hander walked in when his team needed just seven runs, remaining unbeaten on seven of 10 deliveries he faced.

Interestingly, he survived a caught-out dismissal just before scoring the winning runs because the defending champions had no reviews left. The moment came in the 83rd over of SA’s chase in the second innings.

Starc bowled a good length ball on off-stump, and Verreynne hung back and played it towards cover before he ball beat the fielder. He ran with delight as the crowd and SA teammates stood up to applaud and celebrate the moment.

Watch the video below:

Aiden Markram stands tall against Australia to end South Africa's ICC trophy drought

Aiden Markram stood tall with a century to help South Africa beat Australia and lift their second ICC trophy after 27 years. He top-scored with 136 runs off 207 balls with the help of 14 boundaries.

Skipper Temba Bavuma ably supported him, scoring 66 off 134 deliveries, comprising five boundaries. The duo put on a 147-run partnership for the third wicket to take the Proteas closer to victory. Wiaan Mulder and David Bedingham also chipped in with 27 (50) and 21* (49), respectively.

Mitchell Starc put on a fighting display with the ball for the Aussies, returning with three wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged one wicket apiece.

Asked to bat first, Australia posted 212 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from Beau Webster (72) and Steve Smith (66). Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was the star with the ball, returning with a fifer.

In response, the Proteas were bundled out for 138 in their first innings. Australian captain Pat Cummins delivered with the ball, finishing with stunning figures of 6/28 while Starc bagged two wickets. David Bedingham and Temba Bavuma produced fighting knocks of 45 (111) and 36 (84), respectively.

In their second innings, Australia were bowled out for 207. Mitchell Starc top scored with 58 off 136 deliveries while Alex Carey added 43 off 50 balls he faced. Meanwhile, Rabada and Lungi Ngidi bagged four and three wickets, respectively, for South Africa.

Click here to check out the full WTC 2025 final scorecard.

