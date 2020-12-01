Lanka Premier League 2020: Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Who won today’s LPL 2020 match? 

Dambulla Viiking came up with a clinical effort to hand Colombo Kings a 28-run defeat in the 7th match of LPL 2020 at Hambantota. Batting first, Dambulla Viiking posted 175 for 9 on the board batting first, courtesy a sublime half-century from skipper Dasun Shanaka. The side then restricted Colombo Kings to 147 in 18.4 overs to complete a dominant triumph.

Opener Laurie Evans was the only batsman who put up a fight for Colombo Kings, as the innings collapsed around him. Evans hit 59 from 33 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. However, when was dismissed by Pulina Tharanga, clean bowled, the game was well beyond Colombo Kings’s reach at 95 for 6.

Colombo Kings got off to the worst start possible in the chase. Dinesh Chandimal was dismissed first ball as left-arm spinner Samit Patel got one to grip and turn, and then plucked a brilliant diving catch in the follow through.

Colombo Kings never recovered from the poor start as their key batsmen Angelo Mathews and Andre Russell were back in the hut having contributed only 11 and 5.

Dambulla Viiking bowlers shared the spoils as Patel, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali, and Pulina Tharanga all claimed two wickets apiece.

Shanaka shows the way for Dambulla Viiking

Dambulla Viiking skipper Dasun Shanaka continued his great form with the bat, hitting 56 from 34 balls, as the franchise posted a challenging 175 for 9 on the board.

Shanaka ensured Dambulla Viiking had enough on the board to make a match out of it after they lost wickets at regular intervals. They were 82 for 4 at one stage before Shanaka hoisted them back into the contest.

The Dambulla Viiking captain hit four sixes in his innings, including two in an over from Qais Ahmad, as the batting side took charge. He was eventually dismissed in the 19th over, having just hit his fourth six, off Isuru Udana’s bowling.

Some good batting cameos also aided Dambulla Viiking’s cause. Angelo Perera made a quick 21 from 16. Patel contributed 30 in 27 while Upul Tharanga looked good before perishing for 25 from 24.

For Colombo Kings, left-arm pacer Isuru Udana once again stood out with figures of 3 for 25, while Russell also helped himself to three scalps at the end of the innings. Experienced pacer Dushmanta Chameera was impressive as he sent back the set duo of Tharanga and Patel. The failure of Colombo Kings’ batting, however, undid all their good work with the ball.

LPL 2020: Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Who was the Man of the Match?

Dambulla Viiking all-rounder Samit Patel put up an impressive show, claiming three wickets and scoring 30. Pushpakumara was also excellent, conceding only 19 in his four overs while picking up two scalps. For Colombo Kings, Udana stood out with his bowling while Evans played a top-quality knock.

The man of the match, though, had to go to Dambulla Viiking captain Dasun Shanaka as he shifted the momentum of the match. At 82 for 4 in the 11th over, the innings could have gone either way. But, Shanaka’s assured presence lifted Dambulla Viiking to what was eventually a match-winning total.