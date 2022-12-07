Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Fletcher and Carlos Brathwaite lead charts - Updated after Match 4

Galle Gladiators locked horns against the Kandy Falcons in the fourth game of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday (December 7)

Batting first, the Gladiators struggled throughout their innings, as they only managed 121 in their 20 overs. Movin Subasingha top-scored with 40 and was well-supported by Imad Wasim (34). Carlos Brathwaite bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 4-14 for the Falcons.

Chasing 122, the Falcons made a mockery of the chase, as they got across the line in 15 overs with five wickets in hand. The top order contributed handsomely, with Kamindu Mendis top-scoring with 44 for the Falcons. Nuwan Pradeep for the Gladiators picked up two wickets, but the Gladiators failed to defend the total as they suffered their second loss of the competition.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Andre Fletcher continues to remain atop the most runs list. The Falcons opener scored 20 against the Gladiators and has taken his tally to 122 in the Lanka Premier League this season. He has already hit a century in this edition and is a batter to look forward to.

Pathum Nissanka, Fletcher’s opening partner, sits second in the most runs list of the competition. Nissanka has scored 93 runs in two games at an average of 46.50. He's a mainstay of the Falcons’ batting line up.

Kusal Mendis, captain of Galle Gladiators, missed out against the Falcons in their second game. Mendis departed for 14 as the team failed to post a competitive total. Mendis now has 65 runs this season and follows Nissanka in the most runs list.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Carlos Brathwaite has jumped to top spot in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League. He bowled brilliantly against the Gladiators and finished with figures of 4-14 in four overs. He has taken his tally to five wickets in the competition and is the leading wicket-taker this season.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth of Jaffna Kings sits below Brathwaite. The leg-spinner has also picked up five wickets in two games and has played a vital role for his team. He picked up three wickets against the Giants and played a big part in them winning their second game of the competition.

Kandy Falcons captain Wanindu Hasaranga has led from the front. He has bowled beautifully and has picked up five wickets in the competition. That includes a hat-trick against the Stars, sitting third in the most wickets list.

