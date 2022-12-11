Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Fletcher and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Match 6

Defending champions Kandy Falcons continued their impressive run in the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Saturday, December 10. They beat the Jaffna Kings by three wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Kings put up a decent score of 147 for the loss of seven wickets. Avishka Fernando scored 31 runs off 26 balls to give his team a good start. Shoaib Malik and Dunith Wellalage played a couple of useful knocks.

Wanindu Hasarnaga, Isuru Udana and Fabian Allen picked up two wickets apiece for the reigning champions.

The match went right down to the wire, with the Falcons needing 16 runs to win off the last over. However, Chamika Karunaratne hit two sixes in a row to put them in a commanding position. In a game with plenty of twists and turns, Kandy won off the last ball.

Ashen Bandara top-scored for the winning team with 44 while Pathum Nissanka contributed 29 runs.

Andre Fletcher tops run-charts list in Lanka Premier League 2022

Updated run scorer in Lanka Premier League 2022

Andre Fletcher is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Kandy Falcons batter has scored 133 runs in three matches at an average of 66.50 and a strike-rate of 144.56 with a top score of 102 not out.

Pathum Nissanka is not a long way away from Fletcher. He has racked up 122 runs in three matches at an average of 40.66 with a top score of 71 to show for his efforts.

Wanindu Hasaranga tops wicket-takers list in LPL 2022

Updated wicket taker in LPL 2022

Kandy Falcons strike bowler Wanindu Hasaranga is currently the leading wicket-taker in this year's Lanka Premier League. The leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.72 with a hat-trick to his name.

The Jaffna Kings' Vijaykanth Viyaskanth is second on the list, having picked up six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.25. Among fast bowlers, Carlos Braithwaite is on top with five wickets at an economy rate of 6.11.

