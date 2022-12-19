Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Carlos Brathwaite lead the charts - Updated after Match 19

Defending champion Jaffna Kings put in a strong performance in Match No. 19 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 to beat the Colombo Stars by eight wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday (December 19).

The side finished second in the points table in the league stage below Kandy Falcons, who have been stupendous under Wanindu Hasaranga's leadership. After being put in to field first, the Kings restricted the Stars to 128 for the loss of nine wickets. Shoaib Malik and skipper Thisara Perera picked up two wickets apiece for the Kings.

In the run-chase, the Kings came out firing on all cylinders as Rahmanullah Gurbaz raced to a half-century off 30 balls. Avishka Fernando held one end up and supported Gurbaz by mostly dealing in singles and doubles.

Gurbaz perished after scoring 69 runs off 40 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes. In the end, the Kings chased the target down with 25 balls to spare.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Lanka Premier League updated run-scorers list.

Jaffna Kings’ Avishka Fernando went past Kandy Falcons’ Andre Fletcher to become the leading run-scorer of LPL 2022. In eight matches, the right-hander Fernando has scored 268 runs at an average of 38.28 with two half-centuries and a top score of 54 to his name.

Fletcher, on the other hand, has 264 runs to his name from seven matches at an average of 52.80 with a top score of an unbeaten 102. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama have also been impressive.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Lanka Premier League updated wicket-takers list

Kandy Falcons fast bowler Carlos Brathwaite remains the top wicket-taker of the tournament. The fast bowler has picked up 15 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 5.75 with two five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

Second on the list is Galle Gladiators’ fast bowler Nuwan Thushara, who picked up 12 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 6.96. Binura Fernando, Fabian Allen and Vijaykanth Viyaskanth have also impressed in the competition.

Poll : 0 votes