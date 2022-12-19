Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Carlos Brathwaite lead the charts - Updated after Match 20

The Galle Gladiators made their way through to the playoffs despite losing to Dambulla Aura by four wickets in Match No. 20 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday (December 19).

The Aura had to chase down 130 runs off 11.1 overs to progress to the second round by toppling the net run rate of the Gladiators. However, that wasn’t the case as they were 113 for five at the end of 11.1 overs.

Matthew Forde picked up four wickets for 11 runs in four overs after which he scored a 29-ball fifty but his valiant efforts for the Aura couldn’t pay dividends. The Aura chased 130 down with 28 balls to spare.

The Gladiators will now face the Colombo Stars in the Eliminator.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Runs List

Lanka Premier League updated run-scorers list

Earlier in the day, Jaffna Kings’ Avishka Fernando toppled Kandy Falcons’ Andre Fletcher to become the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Gladiators skipper Kusal Mendis was the top run-getter for his team, scoring 252 runs at an average of 31.50 with three half-centuries to his name. Mendis will have a chance to add to his tally in the playoffs.

Lanka Premier League 2022 Most Wickets List

Lanka Premier League updated wicket-takers list

Carlos Brathwaite of the Kandy Falcons has been the pick of the bowlers in the tournament so far. In six matches, the fast bowler picked up 15 wickets from six matches at a stupendous economy rate of 5.75.

Gladiators’ fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been effective as well, picking up 14 wickets from eight matches. Both Brathwaite and Thushara will have a chance to finish on top of the tree. The likes of Binura Fernando, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth and Fabian Allen have each picked up ten wickets.

