Kandy Falcons succumbed to their first loss in four matches in the ongoing Lanka Premier League edition. They lost to the Galle Gladiators, who registered their second consecutive win of the season in four outings. With this win, they reduced the gap between the top two teams on the table. Also, the loss hasn’t affected the Kandy Falcons at all, as they remain at the top of the table with three wins already to their name.

As for the other sides, Jaffna Kings are at the second position with six points, while Colombo Stars, who have blown hot and cold, are at fourth place with two points after three games. Dambulla Aura are the only side to have not registered a win in three matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

As far as the proceedings of Match 9 of Lanka Premier League 2022 is concerned, the Galle Gladiators were in all sorts of trouble after opting to bat first. They were reeling at 10/4 inside four overs. But Nuwanidu Fernando and Thanuka Dabare smashed the fifties to propel the team’s score to 153/6 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Falcons were never in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Perhaps that's why they seemed to be losing by a huge margin at 70/6 in the 14th over. However, Chamika Karunaratne and Ashen Bandara put up an inspired fightback and for once, threatened to get close as well. But the former’s dismissal ended their hopes, and they could only reach 141 in their 20 overs.

Nissanka’s 29-run knock takes him to top

Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando has slipped to second place with 145 runs in four outings. Pathum Nissanka jumped to the top spot with 151 runs thanks to his 32-ball 29 while opening the innings. Andre Fletcher, who could only muster 8 runs in match 9 of Lanka Premier League 2022 is at the third position.

Niroshan Dickwella and Sadeera Samarickrama are at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. They have so far scored 125 and 114 runs, respectively, for their teams.

Carlos Brathwaite’s three-fer helps him go to top

In the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the tournament so far, Carlos Brathwaite has jumped from sixth to the top position with a brilliant three-fer in Match 9 of Lanka Premier League 2022. He returned with excellent figures of 3/17 in four overs to take his tally to 8 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga endured a rare game in Lanka Premier League where he couldn’t pick up a wicket and slipped to third position, having seven wickets to his name. Nuwan Thushara impressed everyone with his two wickets in the game, and he has now jumped into the top 5, having picked up a total of six scalps so far in the tournament. He is at the fifth position thanks to his performance in the game against Kandy Falcons.

Poll : 0 votes