Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings, Match 10

Match 10 of the Lanka Premier League saw the Colombo Stars take on the Jaffna Kings at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. It was a thriller of a contest and the Jaffna Kings held their nerve to win the game by six runs.

With this win, the Jaffna Kings jumped to the top spot. They have now won four out of five games and have taken their tally to eight points. They sit comfortably at the top of the table. Kandy Falcons follow the Kings in the points table with six points to their name. They have won three out of four games so far.

Galle Gladiators have played four games so far, winning two and losing as many. They have four points to their name and are placed third in the points table. The Colombo Stars are struggling in the competition. They have managed to win only one out of their four matches and have only two points under their belt. They are sitting in the fourth position.

Dambulla Aura are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are yet to win a single game in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far and will be eyeing their first win in their next outing.

Angelo Mathews’ heroics in vain as Colombo Stars fall short by five runs

The Jaffna Kings were asked to bat first by the Colombo Stars. The middle-order batters contributed and Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 35 to power his side to 178 in 20 overs. Benny Howell picked up two wickets but was on the expensive side.

In reply, the Colombo Stars were reeling at 67/7 in the 13th over. Angelo Mathews and Howell put up a fantastic stand for the eighth wicket. Howell was dismissed on a 23-ball 40 in the last over. Mathews hit some lusty blows in the end and remained unbeaten on 73 off just 38 balls, but it wasn’t enough as the Colombo Stars fell short of the target by five runs.

The Kings held their nerves in the end to come out victorious. James Fuller and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth picked up two wickets each as it helped them defend the total successfully.

An all-round effort saw the Jaffna Kings grab their fourth win of the Lanka Premier League 2022. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum and retain their top spot.

