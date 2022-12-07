Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons, Match 4

Match four of the Lanka Premier League 2022 saw Kandy Falcons beat Galle Gladiators comprehensively at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Wednesday (December 7) to go top of the table.

With the win, the Falcons have made it two wins out of two. They continued their momentum and beat the Gladiators to grab two points. The Falcons have now pipped the Jaffna Kings, who also have four points, on net run rate. The Falcons have a net run rate of +3.925 as opposed to the Kings' +1.412.

The Gladiators have lost both games and have no points. They have a net run rate of -1.579 and are in the middle of the standings. Dambulla Aura follow the Gladiators, who lost their opener against the Kings.

Colombo Stars suffered a heavy loss against Kandy Falcons in their opening game of the Lanka Premier League 2022. They have a net run rate of -5.450 and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Gladiators, Aura, and Stars will all be eyeing their first win of the competition and move up the standings.

Carlos Brathwaite helps Falcons go top of Lanka Premier League points table

After being asked to bowl first, Carlos Brathwaite of Kandy Falcons wreaked havoc on the Galle Gladiators.

The all-rounder picked up four wickets inside the powerplay as he broke the back of the Gladiators’ batting. Movin Subasingha (40) and Imad Wasim (34) led the recovery work to help the team to 121-8. Apart from Braithwaite's four, Zahoor Khan chipped in with a couple of wickets.

In response, the Falcons' top order stepped up and contributed. Kamindu Mendis, coming in at three, top scored with 44 as the Falcons got over the line with five overs and as many wickets to spare. Nuwan Pradeep for the Gladiators grabbed two scalps, but it wasn’t enough.

