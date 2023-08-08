Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Matheesha Pathirana lead the charts – Updated after Match 11

There were two Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023) games played on Monday (August 7). The 10th match saw the Galle Titans take on the Colombo Strikers while in the 11th game, Dambulla Aura faced the Jaffna Kings. Both games were played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

In the 10th game, the Galle Titans were asked to bat first and they posted 188 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Babar Azam of the Colombo Strikers smashed a brilliant century to help his team get across the line, with one ball to spare and seven wickets in hand.

The 11th game was a low-scoring thriller. The Dambulla Aura batters struggled to get going as they only managed to score 134 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to restrict the Jaffna Kings to 125/7 for a nine-run victory.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Azam at the England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam of the Colombo Strikers has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list after the conclusion of Match 11. Chasing 189, the right-handed batter played a fantastic knock while opening the batting. He hit eight fours and five maximums to score 104 off just 59 balls. The Pakistan star has taken his tally to 211 runs in four games.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans played a sensational cameo at the back end of the innings. He scored 54* off just 35 balls to power his side to 188 against the Colombo Strikers. The wicketkeeper-batter now has 160 runs to his name in the Lanka Premier League 2023 and sits below Babar in the most runs charts.

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings missed out against Dambulla Aura on Monday. Chasing 135, Hridoy was out on a golden duck. He couldn’t add to his tally of runs and is placed third in the most runs list after having scored 141 runs in five games. Hridoy has averaged 35.25 with the bat so far in the competition.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 11

Matheesha Pathirana of the Colombo Strikers didn’t have the best of days with the ball. He went wicketless against the Galle Titans and conceded 41 runs in his four overs. Pathirana has picked up seven wickets in four outings and is now the leading-wicket taker in the Lanka Premier League 2023

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings follows Pathirana in the most wickets list of LPL 2023. Wellalage registered figures of 1/28 in his three overs against Dambulla Aura. He picked up the big wicket of the well-set Sadeera Samarawickrama to take his scalps to six.

Naseem Shah of Colombo Strikers has moved to the third spot in the most wickets list after the conclusion of Match 11. The right-arm pacer picked up a wicket against Colombo Strikers and gave away 36 runs in his four overs. He has averaged 17.66 with the ball so far, having picked up six wickets, and sits below Wellalage, who has an average of 15.