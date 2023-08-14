Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Matheesha Pathirana lead the charts – Updated after Match 18

It was a double-header Sunday in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. The 17th game saw the Galle Titans beat the Jaffna Kings at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In the 18th match, the Colombo Strikers defeated B-Love Candy in a closely contested encounter.

Jaffna Kings elected to bat first in the first match of the day and got bundled out for 89 runs on the last ball of their innings. In reply, Galle Titans’ batters chased down the target easily in just 13.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

In the second game of the day, Colombo Strikers batted first and posted 169 on the board for the loss of nine wickets. B-Love Candy kept losing wickets at regular intervals during the chase. They took the game to the last over but failed to get across the line, falling short by nine runs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 18

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He missed out against B-Love Candy on Sunday as he was dismissed for just nine runs. He has now taken his tally to 255 runs from seven games and sits at the top of the most runs list, averaging 36.42 in the tournament.

Tim Seifert of Galle Titans starred in their win over the Jaffna Kings. Chasing a modest total of 90, Seifert played a well-composed knock of 55 at the top of the order to help his side get across the line in the 14th over. Seifert has scored 231 runs in seven games and sits below Babar Azam in the most runs list.

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Candy was brilliant with the bat against the Colombo Strikers. He hit six boundaries and a maximum to score a quick-fire 40 off just 21 balls. He has jumped to the third position in the most runs list in LPL 2023 and averages 38.60 with the bat.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Strikers has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list. He picked up two wickets against B-Love Candy and helped his side defend 170. The right-arm pacer has taken his tally to 12 wickets in LPL 2023 at an economy rate of 8.25.

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Candy was fantastic with both the bat and the ball in their game against the Colombo Strikers. He bowled beautifully and registered figures of 2/21 in his four overs. The Candy skipper has now picked up 10 scalps in the competition and sits below Pathirana in the most wickets list.

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings occupies third place in the most wickets list in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The left-arm spinner has picked up 10 wickets in eight games so far and averages 15.10 with the ball in the tournament. Kasun Rajitha of Galle Titans and Naseem Shah of Colombo Strikers have also picked up 10 wickets each.