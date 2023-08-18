Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Azam and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Eliminator

The knockout stages of the Lanka Premier League 2023 got away in Colombo on Thursday, August 17. The first qualifier saw Dambulla Aura face the Galle Titans at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The same venue hosted the Eliminator between B-Love Candy and the Jaffna Kings.

In the first qualifier, Dambulla Aura bowled first and did a brilliant job of knocking over the Galle Titans on 146. In reply, Aura lost four wickets and held their nerves to get across the line with two balls to spare. With this, Aura qualified for the final directly and the Titans will have another bite at the cherry.

B-Love Candy were asked to bat first in the Eliminator and they posted a mammoth 188 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Jaffna Kings on 127 to win the game by 61 runs and keep themselves alive in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Eliminator

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers is the current leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League, despite not having a chance to add to his tally after his side failed to qualify for the playoffs. The right-handed batter scored 261 runs in eight games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Avishka Fernando of Dambulla Aura looked good in the first qualifier against the Galle Titans. Chasing 147, Fernando scored 24 off 14 balls before getting stumped. He now has taken his tally to 239 runs in nine outings and sits below Babar Azam in the list of most runs in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Tim Seifert won’t be taking any further part in LPL 2023 as he has flown to UAE with the New Zealand side for a T20I series. Seifert has scored 231 runs in seven games in LPL 2023 and averaged 38.50 with the bat. Wanindu Hasaranga also has scored 231 runs in the competition and follows Seifert.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Candy was outstanding with the ball in their Eliminator clash against the Jaffna Kings. Defending 189, Hasaranga picked up a fifer and gave away only nine runs in his 3.2 overs. He has taken his tally to 17 wickets in the Lanka Premier League 2023 and is the leading wicket-taker.

Nuwan Pradeep sits below his skipper in the most wickets list of the LPL 2023. The right-arm pacer registered figures of 1/24 in his three overs in their win over the Kings. He now has 13 wickets to his name in the competition and sits at the second position in the most wickets list.

Tabraiz Shamsi of Galle Titans was a little expensive on Thursday. Defending 147, the chinaman conceded 37 runs in his four overs and only managed to pick up a single wicket. Shamsi has grabbed 12 scalps in the tournament so far at an average of 19.41 and sits below Pradeep in the list of most wickets in LPL 2023.