Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Towhid Hridoy and Matheesha Pathirana lead the charts – Updated after Match 9

Two Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 games were played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday. The afternoon clash saw Dambulla Aura take on the Colombo Strikers, while night fixture saw the Jaffna Kings face B-Love Candy.

In the eighth game of the LPL, Dambulla posted a mammoth 192 on the board, thanks to fifties from Kusal Mendis (87) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (59). They then restricted the Strikers to 182-4.

In the ninth game, the Kings were blown away by B-Love Kandy for 117, with Dunith Wellalage top-scoring with 38*. In response, Candy captain Wanindu Hasaranga scored a quickfire 52* off 22 to take his team across the line in 13 overs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings is the leading run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter scored 19 off 22 against Kandy and has 141 runs in four outings to sit atop the runs list.

Kusal Mendis, meanwhile, led Dambulla from the front in their win over the Strikers. Opening the batting, he smashed 87 off 46, which included four boundaries and eight maximums. He has 124 runs in four games and trails Hridoy in the run charts.

Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 15 off seven against the Strikers on Saturday. De Silva is a vital cog in the Dambulla batting lineup and follows his captain in the runs charts with 119 runs in three outings at an average of 59.50.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 9

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo was brilliant with the ball against Dambulla Aura on Saturday. He picked up three wickets, giving away 31 runs in four overs. The right-arm pacer has seven wickets to top the LPL wicket charts.

Isuru Udana of Candy picked up a wicket in the win over Jaffna, giving away 17 runs in his two overs. He has grabbed six wickets in four games and trails Pathirana in the wicket charts.

Meanwhile, Dunith Wellalage batted brilliantly against the Kings but had a forgettable outing with the ball. He bowled only a single over and conceded 17 runs. The left-arm spinner of Jaffna has picked up five scalps.