Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Wanindu Hasaranga leads both the charts – Updated after Qualifier 2

The second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 saw the Galle Titans face the B-Love Candy. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosted this exciting contest.

B-Love Candy won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of contributions from skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (48) and Dinesh Chandimal (38), they posted 157 on the board. The Titans picked up seven wickets in total, with Lahiru Kumara and Sonal Dinusha finishing with two each.

In reply, the Galle Titans faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They lost eight wickets in total and only managed to score 123 to lose the game by 34 runs. The B-Love Candy bowled brilliantly to defend the total successfully. With this, they qualify for the final of LPL 2023 and will face Dambulla Aura on Sunday.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Qualifier 2

B-Love Kandy skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has jumped to the top of the most runs list in the Lanka Premier League 2023. He played a well-composed knock of 48 off 30 balls against the Galle Titans in the second qualifier. He has now taken his tally to 279 runs in 10 games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Babar Azam of Colombo Strikers has slipped to the second spot in the most runs charts after the conclusion of the second qualifier. The right-handed batter mustered 261 runs in eight games. He averaged a hefty 32.62 with the bat in the Lanka Premier League 2023.

Avishka Fernando of Dambulla Aura sits below Babar in the list of most runs in the Lanka Premier League 2023. He has scored 239 runs in nine outings and will have a chance to add to his tally in the final. He is a vital cog in the Aura’s batting lineup.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga has emerged as the best all-round performer in LPL 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga of B-Love Kandy is leading with both bat and ball in the Lanka Premier League 2023. The leg-spinner has grabbed 19 wickets in the competition so far in 10 outings at an average of 10.73. He picked up two wickets, giving away only 21 runs in their win over the Galle Titans. He will be looking to add a few more to his tally of wickets when taking the field in the final.

Nuwan Pradeep of B-Love Kandy didn’t feature in the second qualifier against the Galle Titans. The veteran pacer has picked up 13 wickets in six games so far and averages 15.46 with the ball in hand. He would be hoping to get fit to participate in the final on Sunday as he sits below his skipper in the most wickets list.

Matheesha Pathirana of Colombo Strikers sits below Pradeep in the most wickets list of the Lanka Premier League 2023. The right-arm seamer has picked up 12 wickets in eight games so far at an average of 20.08. He won’t be having any chance to add to the tally as the Strikers failed to qualify for the playoffs of the LPL 2023.