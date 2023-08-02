Lanka Premier League 2023: Updated standings after Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy, Match 5

The third day of the Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023) saw two matches taking place, which caused a slight shift in the teams’ rankings in the points table.

The first match of the day was played between Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Aura whereas the second match of the day took place between Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy.

The Aura emerged victorious in the first match. As a result, they are now placed second on the charts. Out of two appearances, it was their first win of the season which gives them two points and a net run rate of 0.862.

On the other hand, the Kings lost their first match of the season after emerging victorious in their opener. Hence, they have slipped to fourth place with one out of two wins and an NRR of -0.267.

In the second match, the Titans turned out champions. Since it was their second consecutive win of the LPL 2023, they have affirmed their place at the top with two out of two victories and an NRR of 2.075 along with four points.

Unfortunately, Kandy registered their second back-to-back defeat of the season, which place them at the end of the points table. They have no points to their name and an inferior NRR of -2.750.

Aura and Titans emerge victorious on Day 3 of LPL 2023

The Kings batted first in the day’s opener and compiled 129 on the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, the Aura successfully chased it down, reaching the feat in 16.2 overs. As a result, they emerged victorious by a margin of eight wickets along with saving 3.4 overs.

In the second match of the day, the Titans smashed a massive score of 180 runs on the loss of five wickets. Thanks to Tim Siefert’s 74 - he has been in red hot form lately. In reply, it became critical for the opponents to chase it down and they were restricted to 97, leaving no room for further scoring.

To halt their score below 100, Kasun Rajitha, Richard Ngarava, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Shakib al Hasan played pivotal roles picking two wickets apiece. Notably, none of the Kandy batters could cross the 27-run mark.