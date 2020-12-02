Galle Gladiators have received a significant setback as their captain Shahid Afridi will soon leave the island country to attend a personal emergency at home. The all-rounder announced his decision to return to Pakistan via a tweet.

Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 2, 2020

Afridi's absence will affect the Galle Gladiators team a lot. The former Pakistan skipper had played a magnificent knock of 58 runs against the Jaffna Stallions in the second match of LPL 2020.

Coming out to bat at number six, Shahid Afridi smacked three fours and six maximums in his 23-ball knock. Unfortunately, he could not continue his form in the next two matches. The hard-hitting all-rounder departed after scoring 12 runs off six balls against the Colombo Kings. In the game against the Kandy Tuskers, Sekkuge Prasanna dismissed him for a golden duck.

Shahid Afridi was also involved in a controversy during LPL 2020

In his long cricket career, Shahid Afridi has had many ups and downs. The fans witnessed a destructive knock from his bat in the second game, but in the match between the Galle Gladiators and the Kandy Tuskers, the cricket universe also saw the other side of Afridi.

My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don't indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game. https://t.co/LlVzsfHDEQ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2020

Afghan player Naveen-ul-Haq was apparently involved in a verbal battle with Galle's Mohammad Amir. Shahid Afridi was not impressed with this development and had a heated exchange with Naveen after the match. The all-rounder also talked about this incident on social media and stated that he advised the youngster not to indulge in 'abusive talk.'

As far as the Galle Gladiators are concerned, vice-captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa will lead the team until Afridi returns.