Lanka Premier League Points Table: Updated standings after Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Match 13

Kandy Falcons have established their top position in the points table of the Lanka Premier League even more with a brilliant win over second-placed Jaffna Kings. In Match 13 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League season, the Falcons defeated the Kings by 10 runs to register their fifth win in six matches so far, taking their tally to 10 points.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, remain on 8 points but are at second place despite the loss thanks to the gap between the other teams. This is the second loss for the Kings in six matches this season.

Galle Gladiators and Colombo Stars are at third and fourth place, respectively, with four points to their names from five matches each. Dambulla Aura, meanwhile, are yet to get on the board, having lost all four of their games in the Lanka Premier League so far.

All-Round show from Fabian Allen leads Falcons to 10-run win in Lanka Premier League

As far as the match is concerned, the Kandy Falcons got off to a decent start courtesy of opener Andre Fletcher, who smashed 35 off 22 deliveries. However, courtesy of some excellent mid-overs bowling from the Kings, Kandy slipped from being 68/2 to 79/6 in the space of 23 deliveries.

This is when Fabian Allen took control of the situation to make sure the side batted for the entire 20 overs. He not only shepherded the innings but also scored his runs at a strike rate of 204, smashing 47 runs off 23 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes. He received decent support from Ashen Bandara, while Chamika Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 18 off nine to end the innings on a high. Kandy Falcons managed to score 160 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama were the only two batters who fought for the Jaffna Kings. While the former scored 33 runs, the latter mustered 48 runs to keep the team in the hunt. However, the constant fall of wickets at the other end led to the Kings falling behind in the chase constantly. In the end, they could only reach 150 runs in 20 overs, succumbing to their second loss of the season.

