LCT 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Guwahati Avengers vs Nagpur Ninjas Match 13

The Guwahati Avengers, on Monday, March 27, defeated Nagpur Ninjas by eight wickets in Match No.13 of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. With the win, the Avengers moved to fourth in the table with four points thanks to two victories from four games.

The Ninjas, led by Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, kept struggling at the bottom of the table. In the first match of the day, the Chandigarh Champs defeated the Patna Warriors by 91 runs. The Champs stayed on top of the table with nine points courtesy of four wins from five games, and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

The Warriors, on the other hand, lost their third match in a row. They are placed fifth in the table with two points from four matches.

Avengers beat Ninjas in LCT 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Ninjas were bowled out for 123 in 17.3 overs. Opening batter Virender Singh scored 34 runs off 20 balls with four fours and two sixes. Singh also put on a partnership of 54 runs with Satnam Singh, who scored a brisk 13-ball 21.

Reetinder Singh Sodhi scored 22 off 21 balls and stayed unbeaten to take the Ninjas past the 120-run mark. Overall, the Ninjas failed to pose any sort of threat to the Avengers’ bowlers. Sanath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-17-4. Anureet Singh and Varun Khanna picked up two wickets apiece.

The Avengers chased down the target with 13 balls to spare. Upul Tharanga departed early, but Rahul Yadav scored a brilliant half-century. Yadav stayed unbeaten on 61 off 52 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. and Vishu Khatri and Shafiq Khan scored 28 and 24 respectively.

