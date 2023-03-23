LCT 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Indore Knights vs Nagpur Ninjas Match 2

The Indore Knights, led by Suresh Raina, moved to second in the points table after beating the Nagpur Ninjas by 11 runs in Match No.2 of the Legends Cricket Trophy on Wednesday, March 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Chandigarh Champs remain the table-toppers after they defeated the Guwahati Avengers by seven wickets in the first match of the day.

Knights beat Ninjas in LCT 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Knights racked up a massive score of 209 for the loss of six wickets. Suresh Raina was the star of the show after he stayed unbeaten on 90 runs off 45 balls with the help of 10 fours and four sixes. After opening batter Dilshan Munaweera got out to Kuldeep Hooda after scoring 16, Raina took charge.

Raina and Phil Mustard put on 114 runs for the second wicket off 10.2 overs. Mustard got to his half-century before Hooda accounted for his wicket. But Raina made sure of playing until the very end. Jitenmdra Giri churned out a couple of lusty blows to ensure that the Knights go past the 200-run mark. Hooda was the pick of the bowlers for the Ninjas after he finished with figures of 4-0-38-4.

After performing with the ball, Hooda tried to pull off a single-handed effort in the run-chase. He scored 77 runs off 42 balls with seven fours and five sixes, but his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends.

Satnam Singh raced his way to 32 off 16 with four fours and two sixes before Rajesh Dhabi sent him packing. Prince got out at the wrong time, after scoring 25 runs off 19 balls. With 14 runs needed off three balls, Hooda had a chance to take his team past the finish line, but Dhabi dismissed him to seal the fate of the match.

Poll : 0 votes