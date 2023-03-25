LCT 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Vizag Titans vs Chandigarh Champs Match 6

Chandigarh Champs remain the table-toppers of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 after their game against the Vizag Titans on Friday (March 25) didn’t produce a result. They have five points and a net run rate of 4.280.

The Titans, meanwhile, moved to second in the standings with three points and a net run rate of 0.050. Earlier in the day, the Patna Warriors opened their account in the LCT with a victory by five wickets over Nagpur Ninjas. They're fourth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of 0.528.

The Ninjas, meanwhile, slumped to their third defeat in a row in the tournament and are fifth with a poor net run rate of -0.396.

No result in Titans vs Champs clash in LCT 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Titans got off to a brisk start. Virender Sehwag and Thisara Perera took an attacking approach from the very first over. After a dot ball from Irfan Pathan, Sehwag smashed the left-arm pacer for a massive six followed by a four.

Thereafter, Sehwag took a single and gave the strike to Perera, who finished the over off with two fours on the trot as Pathan leaked 19 runs off his first over. Sehwag started the second over with a four off fast bowler Rayad Emrit after which rain played spoilsport.

In the first game of the day, the Warriors put in a clinical showing against the Ninjas. After opting to field first, they restricted the Ninjas to 147 for the loss of six wickets.

Dheeraj Govind was the pick of the Warriors bowlers with three wickets. Rikki Clarke scored 55 runs off 38 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes, helping his team chase down the target with as many as five deliveries to spare.

