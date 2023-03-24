LCT 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Vizag Titans vs Nagpur Ninjas Match 4

The Vizag Titans on Thursday (March 23), defeated Nagpur Ninjas in Match No.4 of the Legends Cricket Trophy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. With the win, the Titans are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.050.

The Ninjas, on the other hand, have lost two matches in a row and are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.300. The Chandigarh Champs stayed at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of 4.280 as they defeated Suresh Raina’s Indore Knights by seven wickets on Thursday.

Titans beat Ninjas in LCT 2023 match

After electing to bat first, the Titans racked up a decent score of 189 for the loss of four wickets on the board. Skipper Virender Sehwag smashed his way to 27 runs off 18 balls with six fours before Dilhara Fernando rattled his woodwork.

After Sehwag got out, Nick Compton and Malkhan Singh put on 85 runs for the second wicket off 10.5 overs. Compton batted until the 16th over and scored 58 runs off 45 balls with seven fours and a six. Singh also played his part, scoring 38 runs before getting run out.

But it was Stuart Binny who gave the Titans' innings a finishing kick as he smashed 49 runs off only 18 balls with three fours and five sixes. Fernando and Kuldeep Hooda, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, picked up one wicket apiece.

Richard Levi tried to pull off a single-handed effort in the Ninjas’ run-chase, but failed to take his team past the finish line. The right-handed batter scored 94 runs off 44 balls with seven fours and eight sixes. Abhimanyu Khod scored 42 off 31. The two were involved in a partnership of 90 runs, but their efforts went in vain.

