Legal notice sent to BCB demanding Shakib Al Hasan's removal from national team over alleged murder case: Reports

A legal notice has reportedly been sent to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), demanding the immediate removal of Shakib Al Hasan from the national team. Citing International Cricket Council’s (ICC) regulations, the notice states that Shakib should not be part of international cricket since he is facing a criminal case.

As per media reports on Friday, August 23, Shakib has been charged in an alleged murder case during the civil protests in Bangladesh earlier this month. A report in ESPNcricinfo stated that the seasoned all-rounder is among 147 people against whom charges have been filed in connection with the case.

In a related development, a report in bdcrictime.com on Sunday claimed that Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Shajib Mahmood Alam has sent a legal notice to the BCB and has demanding the immediate removal of Shakib from the national team. The legal notice cited ICC regulations and pointed out that the former Bangladesh captain is facing a criminal case.

Shakib is currently in Pakistan for a two-match Test series. The first Test of the series is currently underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Details of the alleged murder case in which Shakib Al Hasan has been charged

The case in which Shakib and many others have been charged pertains to the death of a garment worker Mohammed Rubel. The case was filed on Thursday by Rafiqul Islam, the father of the deceased. As per a report in Daily Star, the cricketer is accused number 28 in the FIR filed in connection to the alleged murder.

"In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabod area on August 5," the report added.

As per the FIR, Rubel suffered injuries after being hit by bullets during the protests and succumbed to injuries at a hospital after two days. Apart from Shakib, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a few former ministers and lawmakers too have been named accused in the FIR.

It must be noted that the Bangladesh cricketer was not in the country during the protest on August 5. He was in Canada, captaining Bangla Tigers Mississauga in the Global T20 Canada league in Brampton.

