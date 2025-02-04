Legend 90 League 2025: What is the unique 90-ball format that Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina are playing?

Legend 90 League 2025 is all set to take place from February 6 to 17 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Seven teams - Big Boys, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, and Rajasthan Kings will participate in the tournament.

The tournament will consist of a total of 21 league matches followed by the top two teams contesting in the final. As the name suggests, it will follow the 90-ball-per-side format.

The last edition of the tournament was entirely played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka from March 8 to 19, 2024.

As per last year's rules, each team needs to use only five bowlers to deliver 15 overs (90 balls). While there is a cap of three overs per bowler, one of them can be allowed to bowl an extra over.

Further, two powerplays will be taken to use during the innings. The bowling powerplay is likely to last until the fourth over. Then, a single over of batting powerplay will be in effect at any time after the 10th over.

Former Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh will be seen leading the Royals, Warriors, Samp Army, and Gladiators, respectively.

Moreover, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Shakib Al Hasan will be leading the Big Boys, Kings, and Giants, respectively, in the Legend 90 League 2025.

The competition will kick off with a contest between the Royals and the Warriors on Thursday, February 6. The presence of Martin Guptill and Ambati Rayudu will boost Raina's side, while Dhawan possesses the experience of proven international stars like Ross Taylor and Lendl Simmons.

The likes of Moeen Ali, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, and Tamim Iqbal will also be seen representing their respective teams in the tournament.

Legend 90 League 2025: Who won the last edition of the tournament?

As mentioned above, the last edition of the Legend 90 League took place in Sri Lanka and witnessed the participation of seven teams. They were Colombo Lions, Delhi Devils, Dubai Giants, Kandy Samp Army, New York Superstar Strikers, Punjab Royals, and Rajasthan Kings.

After the end of the league stage, the Yuvraj Singh-led Strikers and Robin Uthappa-led Kings emerged as the top two teams and clashed in the final.

Ashley Nurse slammed 97 off 41 to boost Kings' total to 179 in their designated 15 overs. In response, Yuvraj (54 off 22) played an impressive knock, but the Strikers lost the game by 20 runs.

As a result, the Kings became the inaugural champions of the Legend 90 League and will look to defend it under the captaincy of Dwayne Bravo in 2025.

