"Legend Virat Kohli missed his hundred by 94 runs" - Fans react as star batter departs cheaply in Delhi vs Railways 2024-25 Ranji Trophy clash

Virat Kohli failed to deliver on his Ranji Trophy comeback after 12 years on Day 2 of the ongoing clash between Delhi and Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, January 31. The right-handed batter departed for six runs off 15 balls, castled by Himanshu Sangwan, drawing reactions from the fans. With his wicket, Delhi were reduced to 86/3 in response to Railways’ 241 in the first innings.

Kohli has been under fire with the bat, managing just 190 runs during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The 36-year-old had previously returned with 99 and 93 runs against Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively, in the home Test series last year. Overall, he finished with 417 runs in 10 Tests, averaging 24.53, last year.

From 2020 to 2025, he managed 2,005 runs in 38 Tests at an average of 34.5, including three centuries and 11 fifties.

Fans on X trolled Virat Kohli for another failure with the bat, this time for Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

One user sarcastically wrote:

"Legend Virat Kohli missed his hundred by 94 runs."

Another user came up with a similar reaction, writing:

"Virat Kohli played Ranji match to improve his weakness outside off-stump but ended up finding another weakness."

A third user added:

"Now the Virat Kohli PR can spread it like Virat is improving. He didn't edge the ball this time and got bowled out."

Here are a few more reactions:

Besides Kohli, Rohit Sharma returned with scores of 3 and 28 during his two innings for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match.

It's important to play domestic cricket for two reasons” – Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently advised Virat Kohi and Rohit Sharma to play domestic cricket following their flop show with the bat during the five-match Test series in Australia. He told the ICC (via India Today):

"If there's a gap for them, I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is. Because when you play Test match cricket for that length of time, it's important to play domestic cricket for two reasons: You're abreast with the current generation (and) you can contribute to that younger generation with your experience."

“And more importantly you get to play spin more than you will ever play. So, if you see India as recorded, India on turning tracks is not the greatest. If you have quality spinners in the opposition, they can trouble you. And they have troubled India,” he added.

The duo, however, have failed to deliver with the bat in the Ranji Trophy. India’s next Test assignment is the England tour later this year.

