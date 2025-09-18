Legendary India spinner to feature in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 following IPL retirement

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to represent Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 9. The development comes after the off-spinner announced his retirement from IPL cricket on August 27, where he also hinted at exploring leagues across the globe.

On Thursday, September 18, Cricket Hong Kong’s official X handle confirmed the news of Ashwin’s participation in the 2025 edition, writing:

“Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ( @ashwinravi99 ) is set to light up Hong Kong! He’ll be a key part of Team India at the @hongkongsixes 2025, happening from 7–9 November. Fans will get the rare chance to watch Ashwin’s wizardry in the fastest, most entertaining format of the game. Get ready, Hong Kong—the stage is set for a cricketing spectacle!”

Meanwhile, Ashwin retired from the IPL as the tournament’s fifth-highest wicket-taker, finishing with 187 scalps in 221 matches. With the bat, he accumulated 833 runs, including a half-century.

The 39-year-old had already bid farewell to international cricket, announcing his retirement on December 18, 2024. Over the course of 287 appearances for India across formats, the off-spinner claimed 765 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls. He signed off as the country’s second-highest wicket-taker overall, behind only Anil Kumble (953).

India great also in talks to feature in the 2025-26 Big Bash League

With Ravichandran Ashwin now confirmed for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, an earlier report also linked him with a possible stint in the upcoming Big Bash League season. On September 2, Cricbuzz reported that Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg was in discussions with the veteran off-spinner. Greenberg told Cricbuzz:

“To get someone with Ashwin's credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He's a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer.”

The 2025-26 BBL is scheduled to begin on December 14 and will run until January 25.

