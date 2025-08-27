CSK star R Ashwin retires from IPL ahead of 2026 auction; hints at next assignments

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2026 auction. During the 2025 mega auction, CSK had brought Ashwin back to the franchise after nine years, signing him for ₹9.75 crore.

Ad

The 38-year-old endured a disappointing season, managing just seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 40.42, a strike rate of 26.5, and an economy of 9.12. CSK also had a dismal campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo on August 11, Ashwin had sought clarity from the team management about his role in IPL 2026. Now, on Wednesday, August 27, the ace spinner shared a post on X officially announcing his retirement from the prestigious league, writing:

Ad

Trending

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.

Ad

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the

Ad

However, this may not mark the end of the veteran spinner’s playing career, as the Tamil Nadu cricketer has hinted at featuring in franchise leagues across the globe.

Notably, he had already announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024, finishing with 765 wickets in 287 matches across formats.

R Ashwin retires as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Looking back at Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL journey, he made his debut with Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and stayed with the franchise until 2015.

Ad

He later played with Rising Pune Supergiant (2016), Punjab Kings (2018-2019), Delhi Capitals (2020-2021), and Rajasthan Royals (2022-2024), before making a return to CSK in 2025.

Across his career, the off-spinner featured in 221 IPL matches, claiming 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, a strike rate of 25.1, and an economy rate of 7.20, finishing as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league’s history.

He also scored 833 runs, including a half-century, and won two IPL titles with CSK in 2011 and 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More