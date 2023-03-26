Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bhanu Seth and Kapil Rana lead charts - Updated after Match 8

In the first game of the day, Indore Knights handed Guwahati Avengers their second defeat in the Legends Cricket Trophy. The Knights won by seven wickets after chasing down a target of 190 with seven deliveries to spare.

The Vizag Titans beat the Patna Warriors in the second game of the day. After putting up a big score of 209-6, they restricted their opponents to 131 in 17.5 overs.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Bhanu Seth of the Chandigarh Champs remains the leading runscorer of LCT 2023. The batter has notched up 141 runs in three games at an average of 141 and a strike rate of 261.11, with a top score of 130 not out, which he got in his team’s first game of the tournament.

Phil Mustard of Indore Knights is second on the list. The former England batter has scored 134 runs in three games at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 152.27 with two half-centuries and a top score of 80.

Deepak Sharma of Indore Knights and Richard Levi of Nagpur Ninjas are third and fourth on the list with 131 and 117 runs respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy Most Wickets List

Kapil Rana of Indore Knights is the new leading wicket-taker of LCT 2023. Rana has picked up six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.44.

Kuldeep Hooda of the Nagpur Ninjas dropped to second on the list. Both Hooda and Rana have six wickets apiece, but the latter has a better bowling average of 12.66.

Sunil of Indore Knights has picked up five wickets in three games and is third in the list. Bharat Awasthi of Vizag Titans is fourth, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

