Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bhanu Seth and Kuldeep Hooda lead charts - Updated after Match 6

Match No.6 of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) between the Vizag Titans and Chandigarh Champs didn’t produce any results after rain played spoilsport. The match was called off after the Titans’ openers, Virender Sehwag and Thisara Perera, scored 23 runs off 1.1 overs.

Earlier in the day, the Patna Warriors beat the Nagpur Ninjas by five wickets. Rikki Clarke became the Player of the Match after he scored 56 runs off 38 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, the Warriors chased down 148 with five balls left.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 Most Runs List

Bhanu Seth of the Chandigarh Champs remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The batter has racked up 141 runs from three matches at an average of 141 and a strike-rate of 261.11 with a top score of an unbeaten 130 to show for his efforts.

Richard Levi of the Nagpur Ninjas is second on the list. The right-handed batter has notched 117 runs from three games at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 191.80 with a top score of 94 to his name.

Kuldeep Hooda of the Ninjas has been excellent for his team, having scored 101 runs from three matches at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 142.25 with a top score of 77. He is third on the list.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Most Wickets List

Kuldeep Hooda is the leading wicket-taker in LCT 2023. The bowler has picked up six wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 8 with a four-wicket haul to his name.

Dheeraj Govind of the Patna Warriors moved to second on the list after his three-wicket haul on Friday (March 24). Monty Panesar of Chandigarh Champs, BR Awasthi of Vizag Titans, Kapil Rana of Indore Knights, Sunil of the Knights and P Kumar of the Champs also have three wickets apiece.

