Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Bhanu Seth and Sunil lead charts - Updated after Match 13

Chandigarh Champs continued their dominating run in the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023. In the first match of the day, the Champs, led by Monty Panesar, defeated Richard Levi’s Nagpur Ninjas by eight wickets at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The second match of the day saw the Patna Warriors locking horns with the Indore Knights. The Knights defeated the Warriors by two wickets after chasing down 122 runs, with 13 balls left in their innings.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 Most Runs List

Bhanu Seth has regained his top spot in the list of leading run-scorers in LCT 2023. The Chandigarh Champs’ batter has registered 207 runs from five matches at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 217.89, with a top score of an unbeaten 130 against the Guwahati Avengers.

Richard Levi is second on the list. The Proteas batter has scored 192 runs from five matches at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 202.10, including two half-centuries and a top score of 94.

Gaurav Tomar of the Champs and Deepak Sharma of the Indore Knights have scored 143 and 135 runs, respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in LCT 2023

Sunil of the Indore Knights is the leading wicket-taker in LCT 2023. He has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.83.

Anureet Singh of the Guwahati Avengers is second on the list with seven wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.72.

Kapil Rana of the Knights dropped to third on the list after dominating the top of the charts earlier in the championship. Rana has picked up seven wickets from four matches at an economy rate of eight. Former Sri Lankan cricketer TM Dilshan has six wickets to show for his efforts.

