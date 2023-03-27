Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Richard Levi and Sunil lead charts - Updated after Match 11

Three matches took place on Sunday (March 26) in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2023. In the first match, the Guwahati Avengers defeated the Vizag Titans by six wickets after chasing down 79 with as many as 75 balls to spare.

Chandigarh Champs carried their impressive form after beating the Nagpur Ninjas by eight wickets. They chased down 159 with nine balls left in their innings.

In the third and final match of the day, the Indore Knights, led by Suresh Raina, beat the Patna Warriors by two wickets. They chased down 122 with six balls to spare in their innings.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 Most Runs List

Indore Knights’ Richard Levi is the leading run-scorer of LCT 2023. The right-handed batter has racked up 188 runs from four matches at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 208.88. He has two half-centuries and a top score of 94 to show for his efforts.

Bhanu Seth of the Chandigarh Champs is second on the list, having scored 164 runs from four matches at an average of 82 and a strike-rate of 221.62. He has a top score of an unbeaten 130 against the Guwahati Avengers.

Deepak Sharma and Phil Mustard of the Knights are second and third on the list with 135 and 134 runs, respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in LCT 2023

Sunil of the Indore Knights is the new leading wicket-taker of LCT 2023. The bowler has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.83 and a strike-rate of 10.7.

Kapil Rana, Sunil’s teammate in the Knights, is the second-highest wicket-taker. Rana has accounted for seven scalps from four matches at an economy rate of 8.

Kuldeep Hooda of the Nagpur Ninjas and Monty Panesar of the Chandigarh Champs are third and fourth on the list with six and five wickets, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes