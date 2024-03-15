Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings, Match 13

On Thursday, Dubai Giants and Punjab Royals met in the 12th match of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 while Delhi Devils and Rajasthan Kings faced each other in the next game.

Rajasthan secured the first spot after their seven-wicket win over Delhi Devils. They have now won three games out of four and boast a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.192.

Following closely, New York Superstar Strikers have a similar record but a slightly lower NRR of +2.187.

Meanwhile, Dubai Giants maintained their third position after a seven-wicket victory over Punjab Royals. They have also won three out of four matches and have an NRR of +0.477.

Kandy Samp Army and Punjab Royals retained the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Delhi Devils and Colombo Lions remain at the bottom of the Legends Cricket Trophy points table, still in search of their first win.

Marsh’s 79* lifts Dubai to third consecutive win; Angelo’s 43-ball century vaults Rajasthan to the top

Punjab Royals won the toss in the first game and opted to bat first. They set a modest 137-run target for the loss of five wickets in their 15 overs.

Cameron White top scored for Punjab with 43 off 26, comprising two fours and three sixes, followed by Dilshan Munaweera (24) and Dwayne Smith (21). Neil Broom (20) and Anton Devcich (11) also made handy contributions.

Dubai's Pawan Suyal took three wickets, while Sachith Pathirana and Amit Verma took one each.

Opening batter Shaun Marsh smashed a fantastic 79-run knock, featuring six fours and as many maximums. Gurkeerat Singh Mann also complemented him with a decent 19-ball 27 to chase down the target in 13.1 overs.

In the second game, batting first, Delhi posted 164 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. Captain Suresh Raina was their key batter, scoring a magnificent 39-ball 79 with eight fours and five sixes.

Manpreet Gony picked up a three-wicket haul for Rajasthan Kings while Parvinder Awana claimed two wickets.

In reply, Rajasthan lost their openers early, but Angelo Perera's outstanding century off just 43 balls, featuring 16 fours and two sixes, turned the game around. Peter Trego also contributed with 42 runs off 27 balls as Rajasthan clinched the victory with 1.2 overs remaining.

