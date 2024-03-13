Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kandy Samp Army vs New York Superstar Strikers, Match 11

On Wednesday (March 13), Delhi Devils and Punjab Royals locked horns in the 10th match of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 while Kandy Samp Army and New York Superstar Strikers squared off in the following game.

New York continue to lead at the top of the points table despite their first loss (in four games) against Kandy Samp Army.

Rajasthan Kings and Dubai Giants retained their second and third positions, respectively, with two victories in three matches. However, Rajasthan have a better net run rate (NRR) of +2.505 as compared to Dubai’s +0.131.

Kandy Samp Army grabbed their second win against New York by five wickets. However, they retained their fourth position with a negative NRR of -0.324.

Similarly, Punjab Royals also reclaimed their fifth rank despite their previous victory over Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Devils and Colombo Lions are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with three wins in as many games.

Mpofu-O'Brien duo stun New York; Dilshan's fifty dashes Delhi's dreams

Delhi Devils opted to bat first in the first game on Wednesday and posted a modest 133-run total on the board for the loss of six wickets. Captain Suresh Raina top-scored with 34 off 27 while Ambati Rayudu (29) and Brendan Taylor (25) also made important contributions.

Rahat Ali and Monty Panesar grabbed two wickets each for the Punjab Royals while Upul Indrasiri and Dwayne Smith picked up one apiece.

In reply, Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 59 runs off 36, featuring 11 fours, and got the Royals to a fine start. However, Naman Ojha (15) and Dwayne Smith (3) were dismissed within the first five overs.

Later, Anton Devcich’s 33 off 17 and Neil Broom 14 off 8, helped the Royals to chase down the target with two balls to spare.

In the second match, New York Superstar Strikers won the toss and elected to bat. However, Kandy Samp Army bowlers dominated in the first half and restricted them to 153/7.

Christopher Mpofu took a three-wicket haul while Rahul Shukla and Tino Best secured two wickets each.

In reply, Aaron Finch (16) and Navin Stewart (23) were dismissed within the first seven overs. However, Kevin O’Brien stood strong from the other end and notched up an unbeaten 34-ball half-century to guide his side to a five-wicket win.

