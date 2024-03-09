NY Super Star Strikers started their Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 campaign by beating Dubai Giants by 21 runs in Match No.1 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Strikers sit atop the table and have two points with a net run rate of +2.333.

The Giants, on the other hand, didn't make the best of starts after losing to the Strikers. They also need to take care of their net run rate, which is currently at +2.333.

Rajasthan Kings, Kandy Samp Army, Delhi Devils and Colombo Lions are yet to start their campaign in the tournament.

Yuvraj, Gunaratne guide the Strikers to win in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

The match between the Strikers and the Giants was curtailed to a nine-over affair after rain delayed proceedings. After being put in to bat first, the Strikers scored 85 for the loss of four wickets.

Suranga Lakmal got the early wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne. But Alviro Peterson restored sanity to proceedings with an unbeaten knock of 22 off 18 balls with the help of a four and a six.

Chadwick Walton also struggled as he scored 10 runs before Seekkuge Prasanna accounted for his wicket. Later, Yuvraj Singh came to the party and made sure that the Strikers reached a respectable score.

Yuvraj scored 26 runs off 16 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Daniel Christian also made a quickfire 18 off nine balls with two sixes. Fidel Edwards, Lakmal, and Prasanna accounted for one wicket apiece.

In the run-chase, the Giants could only get themselves up to 64 for three in nine overs. Saurabh Tiwary, who recently retired from Indian cricket, stayed not out on 36 runs off 16 balls with four fours and two sixes.

But his knock went in vain. Gunaratne was stupendous for the Strikers after he finished with figures of 2-0-12-0.

