Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after NY Super Star Strikers vs Dubai Giants (Updated) ft. Saurabh Tiwary

Dubai Giants locked horns with NY Super Star Strikers in the first match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Friday, March 8, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match was reduced to nine overs per side due to rain.

The Giants won the toss and elected to bowl. The Strikers lost their first two wickets for just 12 runs. Alviro Petersen and Yuvraj Singh added 44 runs for the third wicket. The latter was dismissed after scoring 28 runs off 16 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. Dan Christian joined Petersen in the middle and added 29 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Strikers made 85 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the ninth over. Fidel Edwards, Suranga Lakmal, and Seekkuge Prasanna took one wicket each for the Giants.

The Giants didn’t have a decent start either and lost their first two wickets for just 12 runs. Saurabh Tiwary remained unbeaten with 36 runs off 16 deliveries for the Giants. The Giants scored 64 runs for the loss of three wickets in nine overs and lost the match by 21 runs.

Asela Gunaratne was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers and took two wickets for 12 runs in two overs. Yuvraj won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Saurabh Tiwary 1 1 1 36 36 - 16 225 - - 2 4 2 Yuvraj Singh 1 1 - 28 28 28 16 175 - - 2 2 3 Alviro Petersen 1 1 1 22 22 - 18 122.22 - - 1 1 4 Daniel Christian 1 1 - 18 18 18 9 200 - - 2 - 5 Jonathan Carter 1 1 - 11 11 11 12 91.67 - - - 1 6 Chadwick Walton 1 1 - 10 10 10 9 111.11 - - - 2 7 Solomon Mire 1 1 - 6 6 6 13 46.15 - - - 1 8 Richard Levi 1 1 - 5 5 5 10 50 - - - - 9 Lahiru Thirimanne 1 1 - 1 1 1 2 50 - - - - 10 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 1 1 1 1 1 - 2 50 - - - -

Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer on the first day of the tournament. He scored 36 runs off 16 deliveries. Yuvraj Singh made 28 runs at a strike rate of 175 and is in second place.

Alviro Petersen scored 22 runs and moved to third place. Daniel Christian scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 200. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer. Jonathan Carter scored 11 runs off 12 deliveries and was in fifth place.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Asela Gunaratne 1 1 2 13 2 2/13 6.5 6.5 6 - - 2 Fidel Edwards 1 1 2 14 1 1/14 14 7 12 - - 3 Nuwan Pradeep 1 1 2 15 1 1/15 15 7.5 12 - - 4 Suranga Lakmal 1 1 2 19 1 1/19 19 9.5 12 - - 5 Seekkuge Prasanna 1 1 2 26 1 1/26 26 13 12 - -

Asela Gunaratne took two wickets for 13 runs and was in first place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. Fidel Edwards, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, and Seekkuge Prasanna took one wicket each and are placed second, third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

