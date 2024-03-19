Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after NY Superstar Strikers vs Rajasthan Kings (Updated) ft. Chadwick Walton

Rajasthan Kings secured a 20-run win over New York Superstar Strikers to bag the inaugural Legends Cricket Trophy title.

Moving to the details, Rajasthan Kings were tasked to bat first. They posted a dominating total of 179/4 in 15 overs with Ashley Nurse (97) being the top-scorer with 12 fours and six sixes. Hamilton Masakadza also shined with 56 runs.

Jerome Taylor scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 40 runs in four overs while Nuwan Pradeep claimed a wicket, conceding 20 runs in three overs. New York Superstar Strikers, in response, racked up only 159/6 in 15 overs, losing the game by 20 runs. Yuvraj Singh, the skipper, was the top-scorer with 54 runs in 22 balls.

Parvinder Awana, Shadab Jakati, Bipul Sharma, Chaturanga de Silva, and Ashley Nurse scalped one wicket apiece for Rajasthan Kings to turn the tables towards their side.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Chadwick Walton NSS 314 7 7 107 44.86 201.28 1 2 34 20 2 Robin Uthappa RK 284 7 7 76 40.57 223.62 0 4 24 24 3 Kevin O'Brien KSA 257 6 6 58 64.25 156.71 0 4 20 15 4 Hamilton Masakadza RK 228 7 7 56 45.6 160.56 0 2 23 11 5 Tillakaratne Dilshan PR 214 6 6 59 42.8 156.2 0 2 32 5 6 Gurkeerat Singh Mann DG 209 6 6 66 52.25 188.29 0 1 22 12 7 Shaun Marsh DG 207 5 5 79 51.75 178.45 0 2 23 11 8 Angelo Perera RK 197 7 6 100 65.67 223.86 1 0 26 6 9 Ben Dunk CL 167 6 6 46 27.83 208.75 0 0 23 9 10 Saurabh Tiwary DG 164 6 6 52 32.8 178.26 0 1 18 7

Chadwick Walton ended the campaign as the leading run-scorer with 314 runs from seven innings. Robin Uthappa (284) and Kevin O'Brien (257) retained their second and third positions respectively.

Hamilton Masakadza ascended from the eighth to the fourth rank with 228 runs. Tillakaratne Dilshan (214), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (209), Shaun Marsh (207), and Angelo Perera (197) slid one spot each to occupy the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks respectively.

Ben Dunk and Saurabh Tiwary continue to hold the ninth and 10th positions, accumulating 167 and 164 runs, respectively.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Christopher Mpofu KSA 10 4 4 13.7 7.8 10.54 0 2 0 2 Iqbal Abdulla DD 9 6 6 16.78 12.67 7.95 0 1 0 3 Anureet Singh DD 9 6 6 20.11 12.67 9.53 0 1 0 4 Chaturanga de Silva RK 9 6 6 16.11 10 9.67 1 0 0 5 Rahat Ali PR 7 3 3 16.57 10.29 9.67 0 1 0 6 Tino Best KSA 7 4 4 16.86 10.29 9.83 0 1 0 7 Parvinder Awana RK 7 5 5 19.86 12 9.93 0 1 0 8 Shadab Jakati RK 7 7 7 24.86 16.29 9.16 0 0 0 9 Manpreet Gony RK 7 7 7 20.86 13.14 9.52 0 1 0 10 Sachith Pathirana DG 6 3 3 14 9 9.33 0 1 0

Chris Mpofu (10), Iqbal Abdulla (9), Anureet Singh (9), and Chaturanga de Silva (9) hold the first, second, third, and fourth ranks at 13.7, 16.78, 20.11, and 16.11 respectively.

Rahat Ali moved from the sixth to the fifth rank with seven scalps at 16.57. Tino Best (7) ascended one spot to secure the sixth slot at 16.86. Parvinder Awana (7) climbed up from the 15th to the seventh spot at 19.86.

Shadab Jakati (7) propelled from the 12th rank to the eighth slot at 24.86. Manpreet Gony (7) slid from the fifth to the ninth slot at 20.86. Sachith Pathirana (6) ascended from the 13th to the 10th position at 14.

