Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Southern Super Stars vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (Updated) ft. Martin Guptill

Urbanrisers Hyderabad secured a 13-run win over Southern Super Stars in the third game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Urbanrisers were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Martin Guptill was the standout batter with a 46-run knock off 28 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes. At the death, Yogesh Nagar smacked 40 off 29 to take the side to 156.

Hamid Hassan was the wrecker-in-chief for Super Stars with a four-wicket haul. He received good support from Abdur Razzak and Suranga Lakmal, who scalped two wickets apiece. Pawan Negi and Dilshan Munaweera picked up one scalp apiece.

In response, Southern Super Stars lost their openers Jesse Ryder and Upul Tharanga for five runs each. However, Dilshan Munaweera scored valuable 34 off 27 to keep the side in a competitive position.

Nevertheless, other batters faltered without creating any impact as Super Stars collapsed to 143 . Pawan Suyal scalped three wickets for Hyderabad, while Chris Mpofu and Peter Trego picked up two wickets apiece.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SF Mire (BK) 1 1 0 70 70 70 40 175 - 1 9 3 2 IK Pathan (BK) 1 1 1 65 65* - 19 342.1 - 1 1 9 3 G Gambhir (ICAP) 1 1 0 63 63 63 35 180 - 1 8 2 4 KA Edwards (ICAP) 1 1 0 59 59 59 31 190.32 - 1 5 4 5 JH Kallis (GG) 1 1 0 56 56 56 42 133.33 - 1 8 0 6 MJ Guptill (URH) 1 1 0 46 46 46 28 164.28 - - 6 2 7 Y Nagar (URH) 1 1 0 40 40 40 29 137.93 - - 5 0 8 CH Gayle (GG) 1 1 0 38 38 38 24 158.33 - - 7 1 9 H Masakadza (MT) 1 1 0 37 37 37 18 205.55 - - 5 2 10 BR Dunk (ICAP) 1 1 0 37 37 37 16 231.25 - - 3 3

Bhilwara Kings batter Solomon Mire continues to stay on top of the run-scoring charts with 70 runs. His colleague Irfan Pathan is second with 65, while India Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir is third with 63.

His partner Kirk Edwards (59) and Giants opener Jacques Kallis (56) are respectively fourth and fifth, while Urbanrisers Hyderabad opener Martin Guptill is sixth with 46 runs.

Hyderabad's Yogesh Nagar smacked 40 against Southern Super Stars to occupy the seventh rank. Chris Gayle (38), Hamilton Masakadza (37) and Ben Dunk (37) slipped two positions apiece and are next in the standings.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 P Awana (MT) 1 1 3 - 19 4 4/19 4.75 6.33 4.5 1 - 2 Anureet Singh (BK)"}">Anureet Singh (BK) 1 1 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 3 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 1 1 4 - 30 4 4/30 7.5 7.5 6 1 - 4 P Suyal (URH) 1 1 4 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 5.75 8 - - 5 R Bhatia (GG) 1 1 4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 7.75 8 - - 6 I Udana (ICAP) 1 1 4 - 51 3 3/51 17 12.75 8 - - 7 NLTC Perera (MT) 1 1 2 - 6 2 2/6 3 3 6 - - 8 Harbhajan Singh (MT)"}">Harbhajan Singh (MT) 1 1 4 1 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 9 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 1 1 4 1 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 10 RAS Lakmal (SSS) 1 1 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - -

Manipal Tigers pacer Parwinder Awana is atop the Legends League Cricket 2023 bowling charts with four scalps in one game. Bhilwara Kings medium pacer Anureet Singh is second with four scalps.

Southern Super Stars pacer Hamid Hassan took four wickets against Urbanrisers Hyderabad to move to the third. Pawan Suyal jumped up to fourth with three wickets at an average of 7.66

Rajat Bhatia (3) and Isuru Udana (3) slipped two positions apiece to respectively occupy the fifth and sixth positions at an average of 10.33 and 17 respectively. Thisara Perera (2) and Harbhajan Singh (2) slid two positions apiece to make the seventh and eighth spots respectively at an average of three and seven respectively.

Abdur Razzak (2) and Suranga Lakmal (2) respecively moved to ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 10.5, and 11 respectively.