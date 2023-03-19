Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Gautam Gambhir and Sohail Tanvir lead charts - Updated after Eliminator

Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions, on Saturday, March 18, defeated Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas by 85 runs in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023.

With the win, the Lions set up a finals clash with Shane Watson’s World Giants on Monday, March 20. Upul Tharanga became the Player of the Match after he scored 50 runs off 31 balls with seven fours and a six.

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Most Runs List

Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of LLC. The left-handed batter scored 215 runs from four matches at an average of 71.66 and a strike-rate of 160.44. After scoring three half-centuries on the trot, he missed the India Maharajas' last league game. Thereafter, he notched a quick-fire 32 against the Lions in the Eliminator.

Upul Tharanga of the Asia Lions is second on the list. The left-handed batter has scored 164 runs from five matches at an average of 32.80 and a strike-rate of 123.30 with two half-centuries to his name. If he scores 52 runs in the final, Tharanga will dethrone Gambhir from the top.

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in LLC 2023

Sohail Tanvir of the Asia Lions is the leading wicket-taker of LLC 2023. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 7.60 with a three-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Chris Mpofu of the World Giants is second on the list. The Zimbabwean fast bowler has picked up six wickets from three matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.81. Tino Best of the Giants also has six wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.79.

All three of Best, Tanvir and Mpofu will have a chance to add to their tally. Harbhajan Singh of the Maharajas finished the tournament with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.43.

