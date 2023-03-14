Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Asia Lions and World Giants Match 3

The third match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the Asia Lions take on the World Giants at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 10 overs per side and the Asia Lions defeated the World Giants comfortably.

The Lions defeated India Maharajas in their opening game of the competition. They carried forward the winning momentum and beat the World Giants in their next game. With this win, they have taken their points tally to four and have retained their position at the top of the table.

The World Giants won their opening game but suffered a loss in their next game as they were outplayed by the Asia Lions. The Giants are placed second in the points table. They have two points under their belt and have a net run rate of -1.100.

The India Maharajas are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have played two games so far and lost both. They have a net run rate of -0.275 and will be eyeing their first win when they face the Asia Lions on Tuesday (March 14).

The Asia Lions spin a web around the World Giants

Updated Points Table after Match 3

It was a delayed start to the fixture between the Asia Lions and the World Giants and the game was reduced to 10 overs per side. After being asked to bat first, the Lions posted 99 on the board in their 10 overs, thanks to a 60-run unbeaten partnership between Tillakaratne Dilshan (32*) and Misbah-ul-Haq (44*).

In reply, Chris Gayle scored 23 at the top of the order but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them finishing their innings on 64/5. Shahid Afridi and Abdur Razzak picked up two wickets each as they spun a web around the Giants to win the game by 35 runs.

It was a spin-friendly wicket and the Asia Lions made full use of the conditions. The Lions are unbeaten in the competition so far and will be high in confidence. The Giants suffered their first loss of the competition and will be hoping to bounce back in their next fixture.

Poll : 0 votes