Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match 12

The Bhilwara Kings squared off with the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in Match 12 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the Molana Stadium in Jammu on Friday, December 1.

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad are leading the standings, having secured three victories out of four matches, with a commendable net run rate (NRR) of 0.514. Gujarat Giants holds the second position with two wins, one loss, and one no-result, accumulating five points. Their net run rate stands at -0.100, and they are set to face Southern Superstars in their next fixture.

Manipal Tigers, dropped to the third spot, having secured two wins in three matches. With four points they boast an impressive NRR of 1.595. Their upcoming matches against India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will play a significant role in shaping their journey in the series.

India Capitals find themselves in the fourth position, having won one match, lost two, and one match ended without a result. With three points and a positive NRR of 0.461, they will face the Manipal Tigers in their upcoming game.

Southern Superstars, in fifth place, have one win, two losses, and a no-result, collecting three points with a net run rate of -0.665. Bhilwara Kings, in the sixth position, have faced three losses and secured one win in five matches, earning three points with a net run rate of -1.424.

Urbanrisers continue their winning streak

Bhilwara Kings posted a modest total of 144/6 in the first half against Bhilwara Kings. Tillakaratne Dilshan emerged as the standout performer for the Kings, scoring a brilliant 53 runs off 37 balls. Yusuf Pathan also contributed significantly with a quick-fire knock of 34 runs off 25 balls, featuring three sixes.

The Kings faced some early setbacks, losing Solomon Mire and Lendl Simmons cheaply. But a solid middle-order partnership between Dilshan and Yusuf Pathan propelled them to a competitive total. Pawan Suyal was the star bowler for Urbanrisers, claiming two wickets. Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati, and Asgar Afghan also chipped in with crucial wickets.

In reply, Urbanrisers Hyderabad successfully chased down the target of 145 runs in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Rikki Clarke played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten with 73 runs off 44 balls. The Kings' bowling effort was led by Chris Barnwell, who took two wickets while Rahul Sharma also backed him with one wicket.