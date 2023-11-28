Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Match 9

The Manipal Tigers locked horns with Southern Superstars in the ninth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the Molana Stadium in Jammu on Monday, November 27.

Manipal Tigers have demonstrated their mettle with two wins out of three matches, accumulating four points. Their strong performance is reflected in a commendable net run rate (NRR) of +1.595. Despite a recent loss, they remain a formidable contender in the ongoing tournament.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad stands strong with two victories in three matches, securing four points and a decent NRR of 0.250. Their consistent form, marked by successive wins, positions them as a team to watch.

Gujarat Giants have had a mixed journey, claiming two wins and one loss in three encounters. While their NRR is slightly negative at -0.100, they have shown resilience. They are currently positioned third on the table.

India Capitals, having played three matches, secured two points with one win and two losses. Their positive NRR of 0.461 indicates a good sign for them. They are at the number fourth spot.

Southern Superstars and Bhilwara Kings are tied at the fifth and sixth positions in the standings, both having secured one victory and faced two losses, resulting in a total of two points each.

The Superstars possess a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.665, while the Bhilwara Kings have a poorer NRR of -1.419. Both teams will be eager to reverse their fortunes in the upcoming matches.

Southern Superstars emerge victorious in a close game:

In a thrilling encounter, the Manipal Tigers faced off against the Southern Superstars in Jammu. The Manipal Tigers' innings kicked off with a quick start but suffered early setbacks of Robin Uthappa (11) and S Badrinath (2). Hamilton Masakadza provided some stability, contributing 26 runs. Angelo Perera's resilient innings of 47* emerged as a saving grace for the Tigers.

In response, the Southern Superstars faced a target of 125 runs. The top order, comprising Jesse Ryder and Upul Tharanga, got the team off to a decent start. However, Harbhajan Singh's crucial wicket and economical bowling set the tone for the Manipal Tigers. Ross Taylor and Chaturanga de Silva's dismissals further tightened the game.

Pawan Negi's aggressive cameo of 25* of 11 balls brought life into the Stars' innings, guiding them to a nail-biting victory with just two balls to spare.