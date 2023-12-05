Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Match 15

Urbanrisers Hyderabad were up against the Manipal Tigers in the 15th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in Vishakhapatnam on Monday (December 4).

The game was abandoned without the toss because of rain, so both teams shared a point apiece to finish in the top two of the points table. At the end of the group stage, Manipal topped the stndings with three wins, one loss and a no-result. Tigers have a commendable net run rate of 1.22.

Hyderabad also have the same points tally and stand but are second owing to an inferior NRR. With three wins, a loss and a net run rate of 0.514, Urbanrisers have been a formidable force in the tournament.

Following the abandoned game, Gujarat Giants slipped to third the points table with seven points from five games. They have won thrice, lost once and had one no-result, and boast a net run rate of 0.083.

India Capitals ride on better NRR to seal fourth playoffs spot

India Capitals are fourth with three points from five games. Despite pushing their opponents including a no-result match, the Capitals have managed only one win. Their net run rate of 0.303 reflects their ompetitive spirit, and they remain in contention for a spot in the knockouts.

Southern Superstars and Bhilwara Kings are fifth and sixth, respectively, both accumulating three points apiece. The net run rates are -0.652 for Southern Superstars and -1.424 for Bhilwara Kings. They are eliminated from contention, as they are the bottom two teams.

The Legends League Cricket bandwagon next moves to Surat for the playoffs with the two teams - Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Manipal Tigers facing each other in the first qualifier. On the other hand, India Capitals will lock horns against the third placed Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, where the loser will head home.