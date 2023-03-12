Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after World Giants and India Maharajas Match 2

The second match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the World Giants take on the India Maharajas. It was a thriller of a contest and the World Giants won the game by two runs at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha to start their campaign on a winning note.

The Giants have gotten off to a perfect start to the tournament and have grabbed two points. They are now placed second in the points table, with two points to their name and a net run rate of +0.1. Asia Lions continue at the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.450.

India Maharajas haven’t had the best of starts to the Legends League Cricket 2023. They have played two games so far and are yet to win a single game. They have lost both their games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.275 and will be hoping to turn the tables around in their next outing.

The Giants win a thriller of a contest

Updated Points Table after Match 2

World Giants skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 166 on the board, thanks to fifties from Finch (53) and Shane Watson (55). The Maharajas picked up eight wickets in total, with Harbhajan Singh being the standout bowler for them. He picked up four wickets, giving away only 13 runs in his two overs.

In reply, skipper Gautam Gambhir led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He scored 68 off 42 balls but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The game went down to the wire and the Giants held their nerves to win the game by two runs. Ricardo Powell picked up two wickets with the ball for the Giants as they defended the total successfully and won by two runs.

The Giants have got off to a winning start to the Legends League Cricket 2023. They were tested in their opening game but held their nerves to emerge victorious. The Maharajas, on the other hand, failed to turn the tables around. They lost to the Asia Lions in their opening game and have suffered another loss. They will have to quickly bounce back and grab their first win in the Legends League Cricket 2023.

