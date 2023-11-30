The 10th match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 between Bhilwara Kings and Southern Superstars ended without a result due to heavy rain at the venue. Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu hosted this contest.

After losing the toss, Bhilwara Kings batted first and racked up a total of 117/6 in a rain-curtailed 17-over game. Batting at number 3, Iqbal Abdulla smacked 40-runs off 33 balls with seven fours.

In the middle-order, Robin Bist contributed with 32 runs off 27 balls, featuring four fours and one six. Abdur Razzak and Ashok Dinda bagged two wickets each before rain abandoned the game.

That's said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RL Powell (ICAP) 3 3 0 126 100 42 82 153.65 1 - 8 11 2 CAK Walton (MT) 2 2 0 121 104 60.5 67 180.59 1 - 12 6 3 LMP Simmons (BK) 4 4 1 121 99* 40.33 88 137.5 - 1 15 3 4 CH Gayle (GG) 3 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 5 KA Edwards (ICAP) 3 3 1 115 59 57.5 79 145.56 - 1 12 5 6 PD Trego (URH) 3 3 1 112 59 56 53 211.32 - 1 13 6 7 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 3 3 0 111 89 37 72 154.16 - 1 12 4 8 H Masakadza (MT) 3 3 1 100 37* 50 76 131.57 - - 8 4 9 IK Pathan (BK) 4 4 1 89 65* 29.66 54 164.81 - 1 2 9 10 R Bist (BK) 4 4 0 89 32 22.25 72 123.61 - - 9 3

India Capitals opener Ricardo Powell maintains his leading position in the run-scoring charts, amassing 126 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 153.65.

Manipal Tigers batter Chadwick Walton retained his second rank with 121 runs from two innings at an average of 60.5. Bhilwara Kings opening batter Lendl Simmons moved up from seventh position to the third rank, accumulating 121 runs at an average of 40.33.

Chris Gayle (119), Kirk Edwards (115), Peter Trego (112) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (111) slipped one places each to occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks, respectively.

While Hamilton Masakadza (100) retained his eighth rank, Irfan Pathan (89) moved up from 15th rank to make it to the ninth spot with an average of 29.66. Robin Bist (89) secured the 10th rank from 22nd position after his 32-run knock against Superstars.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Awana (MT) 3 3 8 - 61 6 4/19 10.16 7.62 8 1 - 2 I Khan (MT) 3 3 12 - 91 6 3/31 15.16 7.58 12 - - 3 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 4 4 16 3 93 6 2/18 15.5 5.81 16 - - 4 I Udana (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 118 6 3/51 19.66 9.83 12 - - 5 CB Mpofu (URH) 3 3 12 - 83 5 2/23 16.6 6.91 14.4 - - 6 J Theron (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 88 5 2/19 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 7 R Sharma (BK) 3 3 11 - 104 5 2/25 20.8 9.45 13.2 - - 8 Harbhajan Singh (MT) 3 3 11 1 32 4 2/14 8 2.9 16.5 - - 9 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 3 3 10 - 69 4 4/30 17.25 6.9 15 1 - 10 R Bhatia (GG) 3 2 8 - 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - -

Manipal Tigers medium pacer Parwinder Awana continues to hold the pole position with six wickets, averaging 10.16. Imran Khan, the Manipal Tigers leggie, moved up from fourth to second rank with six wickets, taken at an average of 15.16.

Superstars' spinner Abdur Razzak ascended from eighth to third position with six wickets, averaging 15.5. Isuru Udana (6) slipped from second to fourth spot, averaging 19.66. Chris Mpofu (5) dropped from third to fifth spot, averaging 16.6.

Rusty Theron (5) and Rahul Sharma (5) moved one spot each to sixth and seventh ranks at an average of 17.6 and 20.8 respectively. Harbhajan Singh (4) also descended to the eighth rank.

Hamid Hassan (4) and Rajat Bhatia (4) retained ninth and 10th positions, averaging 17.25 and 17.5.