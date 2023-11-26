Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gujarat Giants vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (Updated) ft. Rajat Bhatia

Gujarat Giants bagged a thrilling one-run win over Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the eighth match of Legends League Cricket 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun hosted this contest.

After winning the toss, the Giants opted to bat first. They racked up a dominating total of 193/5 in 20 overs. Richard Levi was the standout batter, smacking 49 runs off just 19 balls with six fours and three sixes. In the middle and death overs, Rajat Bhatia's 39-run knock proved vital.

Stuart Binny scalped two crucial wickets for Hyderabad with Chris Mpofu, Jerome Taylor and Devendra Bishoo picking up one wicket apiece.

In the chase, Urbanrisers lost Martin Guptill quite early for just one run. However, Dwayne Smith's fifty off 39 balls kept the team in the hunt. In the middle overs, Peter Trego's 59 runs off 25 balls dominated the opposition.

However, with the asking run going up, Hyderabad batters fell short of the target by just one run. Sreesanth and Benn scalped two wickets apiece for the Giants with Emrit, Ladd and Prasanna picking one wicket each.

Without any further ado, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RL Powell (ICAP) 3 3 0 126 100 42 82 153.65 1 - 8 11 2 CAK Walton (MT) 2 2 0 121 104 60.5 67 180.59 1 - 12 6 3 CH Gayle (GG) 3* 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 4 KA Edwards (ICAP) 3 3 1 115 59 57.5 79 145.56 - 1 12 5 5 PD Trego (URH) 3* 3 1 112 59 56 53 211.32 - 1 13 6 6 Gurkeerat Singh (URH)"}">Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 3* 3 0 111 89 37 72 154.16 - 1 12 4 7 LMP Simmons (BK) 3 3 1 110 99* 55 73 150.68 - 1 13 3 8 RE Levi (GG) 3* 3 0 82 49 27.33 45 182.22 - - 11 4 9 KP Pietersen (ICAP) 2 2 1 81 77 81 49 165.3 - 1 5 6 10 SF Mire (BK) 3 3 0 81 70 27 57 142.1 - 1 10 3

India Capitals opening batter Ricardo Powell maintained his top rank in the run-scoring charts, amassing 126 runs from three innings at an average of 42. Manipal Tigers star batter Chadwick Walton retained his second rank, accumulating 121 runs from two innings.

Gujarat Giants batter Chris Gayle moved from fifth rank to occupy the third spot with 119 runs from three innings. Kirk Edwards (115) slipped one rank to secure the fourth position. Peter Trego climbed to the fifth spot with 112 runs.

Gurkeerat Singh holds the sixth rank with 111 runs. Lendl Simmons (110) slid down from fourth rank to seventh position. After his 59-run knock, Richard Levi (82) was propelled from 32nd rank to make it to the eighth rank.

Kevin Pietersen (81) and Solomon Mire (81) descended two positions each to occupy ninth and 10th respectively, at an average of 81 and 27.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Awana (MT) 2 2 6 - 35 6 4/19 5.83 5.83 6 1 - 2 I Udana (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 118 6 3/51 19.66 9.83 12 - - 3 CB Mpofu (URH) 3* 3 12 - 83 5 2/23 16.6 6.91 14.4 - - 4 J Theron (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 88 5 2/19 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 5 R Sharma (BK) 3 3 11 - 104 5 2/25 20.8 9.45 13.2 - - 6 Hamid Hassan (SSS)"}">Hamid Hassan (SSS) 2 2 7 - 50 4 4/30 12.5 7.14 10.5 1 - 7 I Khan (MT) 2 2 8 - 67 4 3/31 16.75 8.37 12 - - 8 R Bhatia (GG) 3* 2 8 - 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - - 9 RR Emrit (GG) 3* 3 11 - 92 4 2/30 23 8.36 16.5 - - 10 P Suyal (URH) 3* 3 11 - 92 4 3/23 23 8.36 16.5 - -

Tigers medium pacer Parwinder Awana continues to dominate wicket-taking charts, scalping six wickets at an average of 5.83. He is closely followed by Isuru Udana, who also scalped six wickets at an average of 19.66.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad pacer Chris Mpofu propelled from seventh rank to make it to the third rank with five wickets at an average of 16.6. Rusty Theron (5) and Rahul Sharma (5) slipped one position each to fourth and fifth spots at an average of 17.6 and 20.8.

Hamid Hassan (4) moved down to the sixth spot at 12.5. Imran Khan (4) climbed up from the eighth spot to the seventh rank at 16.75. Rajat Bhatia (4) climbed one rank to occupy the eighth spot at an average of 17.5.

Rayad Emrit ascended to the ninth rank with four scalps, with Pawan Suyal sliding to the 10th rank, scalping four wickets.