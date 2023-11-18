Bhilwara Kings started their campaign with a three-wicket win over India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi hosted the match.

India Capitals were put into bat first after losing the toss. Opener Hashim Amla was quick to depart for just three runs. However, Gautam Gambhir and Kirk Edwards forged a 107-run second-wicket partnership to steady things for the Capitals.

Gambhir went on to score 63 runs off 35 balls with eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 180. Edwards, on the other hand, smacked 59 runs off 31 balls for his side.

Ben Dunk played a 37-run cameo off 16 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Ashley Nurse scored 34 off 20, with a couple of fours and three sixes to take the Capitals to 228/8 in 20 overs.

Anureet Singh scalped four wickets for the Kings with Rahul Sharma picking up two wickets.

In the chase, Lendl Simmons (11) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (1) departed early to make things tough for the Kings. Nevertheless, Solomon Mire and Robin Bist stitched a 67-run third-wicket partnership to keep their hopes alive.

The Zimbabwean player had a crucial knock, scoring 70 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 175.00. However, the team lost wickets in quick succession to find themselves in a spot of bother.

Just when everything looked out of control, captain Irfan Pathan held one end firmly, smacking an unbeaten 65 runs off just 19 balls. His knock included one boundary and nine sixes at a strike rate of 342.11.

In the end, the Kings chased down the total in 19.2 overs with three wickets remaining.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SF Mire (BK) 1 1 0 70 70 70 40 175 - 1 9 3 2 IK Pathan (BK) 1 1 1 65 65* - 19 342.1 - 1 1 9 3 G Gambhir (IC) 1 1 0 63 63 63 35 180 - 1 8 2 4 KA Edwards (IC) 1 1 0 59 59 59 31 190.32 - 1 5 4 5 BR Dunk (IC) 1 1 0 37 37 37 16 231.25 - - 3 3 6 AR Nurse (IC) 1 1 0 34 34 34 20 170 - - 2 3 7 R Bist (BK) 1 1 0 30 30 30 20 150 - - 3 1 8 CD Barnwell (BK) 1 1 0 22 22 22 12 183.33 - - 2 1 9 YK Pathan (BK) 1 1 0 16 16 16 6 266.66 - - 2 1 10 J Theron (IC) 1 1 1 13 13* - 3 433.33 - - 0 2

Bhilwara Kings opener Solomon Mire amassed 70 runs off 40 balls in the season opener to make it to the pole position in the run-scoring charts. Kings' skipper Irfan Pathan smacked an unbeaten 65 to secure the second position.

India Capitals skipper Gautam Gambhir scored 63 runs off 35 balls to occupy the third rank in the standings. West Indies batter Kirk Edwards scored 59 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 190.32 to secure the fourth position.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Anureet Singh (BK) 1 1 4 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - - 2 I Udana (IC) 1 1 4 51 3 3/51 17 12.75 8 - - - 3 J Theron (IC) 1 1 4 33 2 2/33 16.5 8.25 12 - - - 4 R Sharma (BK) 1 1 3 41 2 2/41 20.5 13.66 9 - - - 5 JB Karia (BK) 1 1 3 27 1 1/27 27 9 18 - - - 6 IK Pathan (BK) 1 1 2 31 1 1/31 31 15.5 12 - - - 7 PV Tambe (IC) 1 1 3 34 1 1/34 34 11.33 18 - - -

Bhilwara Kings pacer Anureet Singh scalped four crucial wickets of Hashim Amla, Ben Dunk, Gnaneswara Rao and Isuru Udana to hold the top position in the wicket-taking charts.

India Capitals pacer Isuru Udana picked up three wickets to occupy the second position. Rusty Theron and Rahul Sharma are placed third and fourth, respectively with a couple of wickets each.