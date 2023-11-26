Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India Capitals vs Southern Superstars (Updated) ft. Ricardo Powell & Rusty Theron

India Capitals secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Southern Superstars in the seventh match of Legends League Cricket 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun hosted this encounter.

Southern Superstars were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Openers Dilshan Munaweera (4) and Upul Tharanga were quick to depart in the fourth and sixth overs. However, Shreevats Goswami (24) and Ross Taylor (24) steadied the innings and laid a platform for Chaturanga de Silva to excel.

De Silva went on to smack 56* runs off 34 balls, including two fours and five sixes to propel Superstars to 163/6 in 20 overs. Rusty Theron and Ashley Nurse scalped two wickets apiece for India Capitals.

In the chase, India Capitals lost Gautam Gambhir (3) and Gnaneswara Rao (0) very early. Nevertheless, Ricardo Powell stitched a 127-run partnership for the third wicket with Kirk Edwards to turn the tables for the Capitals.

Powell went on to score a brilliant century off 57 balls, featuring six fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 175.43. Edwards smacked 45* runs off 35 balls with five fours and one six to seal the deal for the Capitals in 16.4 overs.

Without any further lingering, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 RL Powell (ICAP) 3 3 0 126 100 42 82 153.65 1 - 8 11 2 CAK Walton (MT) 2 2 0 121 104 60.5 67 180.59 1 - 12 6 3 KA Edwards (ICAP) 3 3 1 115 59 57.5 79 145.56 - 1 12 5 4 LMP Simmons (BK) 3 3 1 110 99* 55 73 150.68 - 1 13 3 5 CH Gayle (GG) 2 2 0 90 52 45 51 176.47 - 1 15 3 6 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 2 2 0 89 89 44.5 55 161.81 - 1 9 3 7 KP Pietersen (ICAP) 2 2 1 81 77 81 49 165.3 - 1 5 6 8 SF Mire (BK) 3 3 0 81 70 27 57 142.1 - 1 10 3 9 IK Pathan (BK) 3 3 1 79 65* 39.5 38 207.89 - 1 1 9 10 AR Nurse (ICAP) 3 2 1 75 41* 75 45 166.66 - - 7 4

India Capitals opener Ricardo Powell propelled from the 32nd position to make it to the pole position with 126 runs from three innings. He smacked a brilliant century against Southern Superstars to rocket to the top spot.

Manipal Tigers' opening batter Chadwick Walton, who has amassed 121 runs at an average of 60.5 and a strike rate of 180.59, takes the second position in the run-scoring charts. Kirk Edwards climbed from the 13th rank to the third spot, accumulating 115 runs.

Lendl Simmons, Bhilwara Kings' dashing batter, slid to the fourth rank with 110 runs from three innings. Chris Gayle (90) and Gurkeerat Singh (90) slipped two positions each to secure the fifth and sixth ranks respectively.

Kevin Pietersen (81) retained his seventh position while Solomon Mire (81), Irfan Pathan (79), and Ashley Nurse (75) slipped down two positions each to occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Awana (MT) 2 2 6 - 35 6 4/19 5.83 5.83 6 1 - 2 I Udana (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 118 6 3/51 19.66 9.83 12 - - 3 J Theron (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 88 5 2/19 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 4 R Sharma (BK) 3 3 11 - 104 5 2/25 20.8 9.45 13.2 - - 5 Hamid Hassan (SSS)"}">Hamid Hassan (SSS) 2 2 7 - 50 4 4/30 12.5 7.14 10.5 1 - 6 P Suyal (URH) 2 2 8 - 56 4 3/23 14 7 12 - - 7 CB Mpofu (URH) 2 2 8 - 57 4 2/23 14.25 7.12 12 - - 8 I Khan (MT) 2 2 8 - 67 4 3/31 16.75 8.37 12 - - 9 R Bhatia (GG) 2 2 8 - 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - - 10 Anureet Singh (BK) 3 3 12 - 107 4 4/29 26.75 8.91 18 1 -

Manipal Tigers' medium pacer Parwinder Awana secured the top position in the bowling charts, with six wickets to his name at an average of 5.83. He's closely followed by Isuru Udana, India Capitals bowler, who has six scalps at an average of 19.66.

India Capitals medium pacer Rusty Theron, with five wickets at an average of 17.6, propelled to the third rank from the 13th spot. Rahul Sharma (5) slipped one position to make it to the fourth rank with an average of 20.8.

Hamid Hassan (4), Pawan Suyal (4), Chris Mpofu (4), Imran Khan (4), Rajat Bhatia (4) and Anureet Singh (4) occupy the next six ranks at an average of 12.5, 14, 14.25, 16.75, 17.5 and 26.75 respectively.