Legends League Cricket 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants (Updated) ft. Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh

Gujarat Titans lost by 10 runs to Manipal Tigers in the second game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on November 20 (Monday) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Having lost the toss, the Tigers were put into bat first. Robin Uthappa (23) and Chadwick Walton (17) gave the Tigers a good start, which was followed by a 37-run knock from Hamilton Masakadza.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera scored 32 as the Tigers scored 173-8 in 20 overs. Rajat Bhatia scalped three wickets for the Giants, while Trent Johnston picked up a couple.

In response, Chris Gayle came in as an impact player. He scored 38 off 24losing his wickets off Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Jacques Kallis played a crucial knock, contributing 56.

Kallis received good support from captain Parthiv Patel who scored 35 off 26, but both got out in quick succession. The Giants lost five wickets for nine runs and went down by 10 runs.

Impact player Parvinder Awana was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul. He received good support from captain Harbhajan Singh and Thisara Perera, who scalped two wickets apiece.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SF Mire (BK) 1 1 0 70 70 70 40 175 - 1 9 3 2 IK Pathan (BK) 1 1 1 65 65* - 19 342.1 - 1 1 9 3 G Gambhir (ICAP) 1 1 0 63 63 63 35 180 - 1 8 2 4 KA Edwards (ICAP) 1 1 0 59 59 59 31 190.32 - 1 5 4 5 JH Kallis (GG) 1 1 0 56 56 56 42 133.33 - 1 8 0 6 CH Gayle (GG) 1 1 0 38 38 38 24 158.33 - - 7 1 7 H Masakadza (MT) 1 1 0 37 37 37 18 205.55 - - 5 2 8 BR Dunk (ICAP) 1 1 0 37 37 37 16 231.25 - - 3 3 9 PA Patel (GG) 1 1 0 35 35 35 26 134.61 - - 4 1 10 AR Nurse (ICAP) 1 1 0 34 34 34 20 170 - - 2 3

Bhilwara Kings batter Solomon Mire continues to top the Legends League run-scoring charts with 70 runs. His partner Irfan Pathan's match-winning knock of 65 against India Capitals has got him to second spot.

India Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir's 63 in the season opener has taken him to third spot. Gujarat Giants opening batter Jacques Kallis's 56-run knock against the Tigers helps him occupy the fifth position.

Chris Gayle is sixth with 38 runs, while Manipal Tigers batter Hamilton Masakadza is behind the 'Universe Boss' with 37 runs.

Ben Dunk (37 runs) slips three positions to eighth, while Parthiv Patel (35 runs) is ninth. The tenth place is held by Ashley Nurse with 35 runs.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 P Awana (MT) 1 1 3 - 19 4 4/19 4.75 6.33 4.5 1 - 2 Anureet Singh (BK) 1 1 4 - 29 4 4/29 7.25 7.25 6 1 - 3 R Bhatia (GG) 1 1 4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 7.75 8 - - 4 I Udana (ICAP) 1 1 4 - 51 3 3/51 17 12.75 8 - - 5 NLTC Perera (MT) 1 1 2 - 6 2 2/6 3 3 6 - - 6 Harbhajan Singh (MT) 1 1 4 1 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 7 DT Johnston (GG) 1 1 3 - 33 2 2/33 16.5 11 9 - - 8 J Theron (ICAP) 1 1 4 - 33 2 2/33 16.5 8.25 12 - - 9 R Sharma (BK) 1 1 3 - 41 2 2/41 20.5 13.66 9 - - 10 S Ladda (GG) 1 1 4 - 25 1 1/25 25 6.25 24 - -

Tigers pacer Parwinder Awana is up to pole position in the Legends League wicket-taking charts with four scalps at an average of 4.75. Bhilwara Kings pacer Anureet Singh slid to second with four wickets at an average of 7.25.

Gujarat Giants medium pacer Rajat Bhatia is third with a three-wicket haul against the Tigers. He has an average of 10.33. India Capitals pacer Isuru Udana slipped two positions to fourth with three scalps at an average of 17.

Thisara Perera and Harbhajan Singh are fifth and sixth respectively with a couple of wickets apiece.

Trent Johnston ascended to seventh position with two scalps at an average of 16.5. Rusty Theron and Rahul Sharma slipped four positions to settle with eighth and ninth positions at an average of 16.5 and 20.5, respectively.