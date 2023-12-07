Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Manipal Tigers vs India Capitals (Updated) ft. Chadwick Walton and Isuru Udana

Manipal Tigers registered a six-wicket win against India Capitals in Qualifier 2 to make it to the grand finale against Urbanrisers Hyderabad. Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat hosted this big clash on Thursday, December 7.

India Capitals were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Top-order batters couldn't create a significant impact as they collapsed to 68/4 in 7.5 overs. However, Kevin Pietersen (56), Ben Dunk (28), and Isuru Udana (26*) played crucial knocks and propelled the Capitals to 177/9 in 20 overs.

For Tigers, Mitchell McClenaghan scalped three crucial wickets of Bharat Chipli, Kevin Pietersen, and Ishwar Pandey in his four-over spell. Thisara Perera also picked up three big wickets while Pankaj Singh settled with one scalp.

In the chase, the Manipal Tigers lost Mohammad Kaif (13) and Amit Verma (8) quite early. Nevertheless, Chadwick Walton (33) and Angelo Perera (35) made vital contributions to give a competitive start.

Later, Asela Gunaratne scored a 39-run unbeaten knock off 25 balls, featuring three fours and one six. Moreover, Colin de Grandhomme's unbeaten 38-run knock off 24 balls propelled Tigers to seal the deal in 18.4 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 DR Smith (URH) 5 5 0 213 120 42.6 131 162.59 1 1 20 14 2 CH Gayle (GG) 4 4 0 203 84 50.75 132 153.78 - 2 25 9 3 CAK Walton (MT) 5* 5 0 187 104 37.4 110 170 1 - 21 8 4 KA Edwards (ICAP) 6* 6 1 173 59 34.6 124 139.51 - 1 18 7 5 RL Powell (ICAP) 6* 6 0 171 100 28.5 121 141.32 1 - 14 11 6 KP Pietersen (ICAP) 5* 5 1 169 77 42.25 95 177.89 - 2 8 14 7 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 5 5 0 169 89 33.8 125 135.2 - 1 18 5 8 AK Perera (MT) 5* 5 2 158 73 52.66 94 168.08 - 1 14 7 9 G Gambhir (ICAP) 6* 6 0 144 63 24 85 169.41 - 2 20 3 10 LMP Simmons (BK) 5 5 1 142 99* 35.5 110 129.09 - 1 17 3

Urbanrisers Hyderabad opening batter Dwayne Smith maintained pole position in the batting standings with 213 runs from five innings, with one century and a fifty. Gujarat Giants opener Chris Gayle retained his second rank, amassing 203 runs from four innings.

Manipal Tigers' dashing batter Chadwick Walton climbed up from fifth to the third position, accumulating 187 runs from five innings. India Capitals batter Kirk Edwards moved from sixth to fourth rank with 173 runs.

His colleague Ricardo Powell (171) slid from fourth to fifth. Kevin Pietersen (169) ascended to the sixth spot, averaging 42.25 while Gurkeerat Singh Mann (169) slipped from third to seventh at an average of 33.8.

Angelo Perera (158) jumped to the eighth rank. Gautam Gambhir (144) descended from eighth rank to make it to the ninth slot. Lendl Simmons (142) slid from seventh rank to occupy the 10th position.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 I Khan (MT) 5 5 19 - 186 9 3/31 20.66 9.78 12.66 - - 2 I Udana (ICAP) 6 6 23.3 - 191 9 3/51 21.22 8.12 15.66 - - 3 Abdur Razzak (SSS)"}">Abdur Razzak (SSS) 5 5 20 3 114 7 2/18 16.28 5.7 17.14 - - 4 NLTC Perera (MT) 6 6 16.4 - 148 7 3/20 21.14 8.88 14.28 - - 5 J Theron (ICAP) 5 5 20 - 167 7 2/19 23.85 8.35 17.14 - - 6 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 4 4 14 - 86 6 4/30 14.33 6.14 14 1 - 7 R Bhatia (GG) 4 3 12 - 107 6 3/31 17.83 8.91 12 - - 8 P Awana (MT) 4 4 12 - 112 6 4/19 18.66 9.33 12 1 - 9 R Sharma (BK) 4 4 15 - 119 6 2/25 19.83 7.93 15 - - 10 PD Trego (URH) 5 5 14.3 - 121 6 3/8 20.16 8.34 14.5 - -

Manipal Tigers pacer Imran Khan continues to hold the top rank with nine wickets at 20.66. India Capitals medium pacer Isuru Udana retained his second rank with nine scalps, averaging 21.22.

Superstars spinner Abdur Razzak (7) retained his third slot with seven wickets at an average of 16.28. Thisara Perera (7) propelled from 22nd to the fourth spot, averaging 21.14. Rusty Theron (7) slid from fourth to fifth at 23.85.

Hamid Hassan (6) and Rajat Bhatia (6) maintained their sixth and seventh position at an average of 14.33 and 17.83 respectively. Parwinder Awana (6) slipped from fifth to eighth rank at 18.66. Rahul Sharma (6) and Peter Trego descended one slot each to secure ninth and 10th ranks.