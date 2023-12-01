Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs Bhilwara Kings (Updated) ft. Lendl Simmons & Chris Mpofu

Urbanrisers Hyderabad bagged a seven-wicket win in the 12th game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

After electing to bat first, Bhilwara Kings racked up a total of 144-6 in 20 overs. Tillakaratne Dilshan, batting at number three, was the standout batter with 53 off 37, hitting six fours and one six.

He received substantial support from Yusuf Pathan (34) in taking the side to a competitive total. Spinner Pawan Suyal scalped two wickets for Hyderabad, while Mpofu, Jakati and Asghar Afghan picked up one wicket apiece.

In their chase, Hyderabad finished off the game in just 17.3 overs. Batting at no.3, Rikki Clarke smacked an unbeaten 73-run knock off 44 deliveries, including two fours and seven sixes. Chris Barnwell scalped two wickets for the Kings but in vain.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 LMP Simmons (BK) 5 5 1 142 99* 35.5 110 129.09 - 1 17 3 2 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 4 4 0 130 89 32.5 99 131.31 - 1 13 4 3 RL Powell (ICAP) 3 3 0 126 100 42 82 153.65 1 - 8 11 4 CAK Walton (MT) 2 2 0 121 104 60.5 67 180.59 1 - 12 6 5 CH Gayle (GG) 3 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 6 KA Edwards (ICAP) 3 3 1 115 59 57.5 79 145.56 - 1 12 5 7 PD Trego (URH) 4 3 1 112 59 56 53 211.32 - 1 13 6 8 IK Pathan (BK) 5 5 2 106 65* 35.33 70 151.42 - 1 3 9 9 H Masakadza (MT) 3 3 1 100 37* 50 76 131.57 - - 8 4 10 DR Smith (URH) 4 4 0 93 50 23.25 78 119.23 - 1 6 7

Bhilwara Kings opener Lendl Simmons moved from third to pole position with 142 runs in five innings. Urbanrisers Hyderabad's No. 4 batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann moved up from seventh to second position in the run-scoring charts with 130 runs from four innings.

India Capitals opener Ricardo Powell slipped to third, having amassed 126 runs in three innings. Manipal Tigers opener Chadwick Walton (121) slipped from second to fourth.

Chris Gayle (119), Kirk Edwards (115) and Peter Trego (112) descended one position each to fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. Irfan Pathan (106) moved up one spot up to eighth.

Hamilton Masakadza slipped one spot to ninth with 100 runs, averaging 50. Hyderabad opener Dwayne Smith climbed to tenth with 93 runs from four innings.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 P Awana (MT) 3 3 8 - 61 6 4/19 10.16 7.62 8 1 - 2 I Khan (MT) 3 3 12 - 91 6 3/31 15.16 7.58 12 - - 3 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 4 4 16 3 93 6 2/18 15.5 5.81 16 - - 4 CB Mpofu (URH) 4 4 16 - 107 6 2/23 17.83 6.68 16 - - 5 I Udana (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 118 6 3/51 19.66 9.83 12 - - 6 R Sharma (BK) 4 4 15 - 119 6 2/25 19.83 7.93 15 - - 7 P Suyal (URH) 4 4 15 - 119 6 3/23 19.83 7.93 15 - - 8 J Theron (ICAP) 3 3 12 - 88 5 2/19 17.6 7.33 14.4 - - 9 CD Barnwell (BK) 5 4 15 - 165 5 2/45 33 11 18 - - 10 Harbhajan Singh (MT)"}">Harbhajan Singh (MT) 3 3 11 1 32 4 2/14 8 2.9 16.5 - -

Manipal Tigers pacer Parwinder Awana continues to lead the wicket-charts with six scalps, averaging 10.16. His teammate Imran Khan retained his second spot with six wickets at 15.16.

Superstars spinner Abdur Razzak remains third with six wickets at 15.5. Hyderabad pacer Chris Mpofu moved from fifth to third, having scalped six wickets, averaging 17.83.

Isuru Udana (6) reclaimed his fourth spot with 19.66. Rahul Sharma (6) moved up from seventh to sixthat 19.83. Pawan Suyal moved up from 15th to occupy the seventh spot, picking up six wickets at 19.83.

Rusty Theron (5) slipped from sixth to eighth. Chris Barnwell (5) is ninth after scalping two wickets against Hyderabad, averaging 28.2. Harbhajan Singh dropped from eighth to tenth, with four scalps, averaging 8.